Square Pie Guys Set Up Shop at Ghirardelli Square, and More Restaurant Openings

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.

RESTAURANTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO