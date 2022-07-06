ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square Pie Guys Set Up Shop at Ghirardelli Square, and More Restaurant Openings

By Lauren Saria
Cover picture for the articleGHIRARDELLI SQUARE — The new flagship location of popular Detroit-style pizzeria Square Pie Guys made its debut at Ghirardelli Square on Saturday, July 2. The San Francisco Chronicle has a first look inside the modern space, which offers views of Aquatic Park and the bay beyond. MISSION —...

Eater

Lower East Side Fries Spot Trashed by Customers Allegedly Angry Over $1.75 Toppings

Bowery Boogie reports that Lower East Side fries shop Bel-Fries was wrecked over the weekend, by patrons allegedly upset by the $1.75 price for added toppings. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” said chef Rafael Nuñez, of the incident now circulating online. According to news organization Univision, computers, a cash register, and other items were supposedly destroyed at the Ludlow Street late-night spot and at least one Bel-Fries worker allegedly ended up in the hospital with head injuries after the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Inside the Menu at Canard’s New Oregon City Restaurant, Opening July 10

In the spring, star restaurateurs Gabriel Rucker and Andy Fortgang (Le Pigeon, Canard) announced plans to open a second Canard location in Oregon City, the team’s first foray into the suburbs. Originally planning on pursuing something fast-casual, Rucker and Fortgang didn’t necessarily intend to open a big, beautiful brasserie — but when they found the former Grano bakery space, they felt compelled to open a full-scale restaurant. “We want people to walk in to this beautiful bar, this warm hub of a restaurant,” Rucker told Eater in April.
OREGON CITY, OR
Eater

Chef Elliott Moss ‘Heart Broken’ to Exit Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville

Chef/author/restaurateur Elliott Moss is no longer with Buxton Hall Barbecue (32 Banks Avenue, Asheville) or Buxton Chicken Palace (56 Patton Avenue, Asheville). He announced the departure on Instagram yesterday, stating, “I’m heart broken to say that I’m officially officially no longer involved or apart of Buxton Hall Bbq or Buxton Chicken Palace. My partners and I have decided to part ways and I have sold my interest in the business to them.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

East Coast Korean Barbecue Restaurant Honey Pig BBQ Opens in Austin

East Coast Korean barbecue restaurant Honey Pig BBQ is opening in Austin this year. The restaurant is located at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard in the Lakeline neighborhood, according to Williamson Reporter. The restaurant is now open as of July 4. The restaurant is known for its variety of grill-it-yourself meats from...
AUSTIN, TX
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Here's How Many Restaurants Aarón Sánchez Actually Owns

For fans of "MasterChef," Aarón Sánchez is a household name. Although now an esteemed judge for the popular FOX network show, Chef Aarón Sánchez's website mentions his work on an array of other food-based projects. He was on Food Network as a "Chopped" and "Chopped Junior" judge and hosted the Cooking Channel's "Taco Trip" and two Spanish shows: "3 Minutos con Aarón" and "MOTOCHEFS".
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

11 Fantastic Flagstaff Restaurants

People usually sum up (and dismiss) Flagstaff in two ways: “college town” and “mountain town.” While these descriptors are accurate, they’re incomplete. Even given its sizable population of cash-strapped college students, this high-elevation, pine tree-swaddled town is a surprisingly sophisticated place to dine. In the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Eater

Where to Eat Ice Cream in Jacksonville

On a hot summer day, which honestly goes through the end of October in Jacksonville, Florida, there’s nothing better than a cold scoop of ice cream. All around the city there are ice cream parlors popping up to dish out the sweet treat. While some creameries lean into the nostalgia of the past with soft serve in a cake cone, while others are more creative with flavors and toppings, one thing is for sure, there’s plenty of ice cream for everyone. These are the seven best places to get ice cream in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Which Pastrami Sandwich Is Better: Langer’s or Katz’s?

When it comes to choosing the best pastrami in the country, there are really only two contenders — Katz’s and Langer’s. As a New Yorker, I always believed fervently in the former and admired the latter but considered it inferior. Well, a recent trip to Los Angeles allowed me to make a direct comparison, and maybe you’ll be surprised at the outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Running Massive Black Market Caviar Ring in the Bay Area

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched a wild investigation into a local, illegal caviar operation in November 2020, leading to the arrest of eight people on suspicion of illegal fishing, the East Bay Times reports. The suspects are accused of fishing sturgeon in the Carquinez Strait and Sacramento River — highly illegal since sturgeon are a threatened species and federally protected — and selling the sturgeon caviar for $150 a pound, versus the $100 an ounce prices caviar of that type can typically command.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

LA’s First-Ever Vegan Butcher Shop Opens in Highland Park

Maciel Bañales Luna didn’t grow up like other kids in Durango, Mexico, a sparsely populated and densely forested state in the country’s northwest region. Her mother sought out plant-based cooking workshops, while her father preached the importance of conservation. Bañales Luna says that both of her parents’ personal interests were “ahead of their time,” but their influence on her education, career, and latest entrepreneurial venture is incalculable. Bañales Luna is opening Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop in Highland Park on Friday, July 8, along with her husband Joe Egender and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Maciel’s Plant Based Butcher & Deli brings together Mexican influences with classic deli touches, representing a culmination of Bañales Luna’s lifelong dedication to health, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This 102-Year-Old San Francisco Bar Just Made Their Bathrooms a Selfie-Lover’s Paradise

At Bus Stop Saloon, a 122-year-old sports bar and Cow Hollow neighborhood fixture, the bathrooms needed attention. For more than 100 years, women were stuck with just one stall while men enjoyed customary male privilege with a toilet and two urinals to choose from. Neither bathroom was compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, meaning the lavatories were not designed to ensure access to people with disabilities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

My Favorite Fried Chicken Is Made for Eating on the Go

This post originally appeared on July 2, 2022, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a roundup of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now. The place where I fell in love with fried chicken doesn’t exist anymore....
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

A New Mediterranean Restaurant Stands Out From the Pack, Thanks to Its Chef

There’s been no shortage of new Mediterranean restaurants in Chicago lately, boasting authentic Mediterranean cuisine made from authentic Mediterranean ingredients prepared by authentic Mediterranean chefs. But Nisos, opening Friday, July 8, on Randolph Restaurant Row, will stand out, says its owner Brad Parker, on the strength of its chef, Avgaria Stapaki.
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

Fancy up your franks with Mexican and Italian hot dog toppings

Chef and culinary stylist Ashton Keefe is making cookouts more fun with a hotdog board! She shows us how to make Mexican-inspired hot dogs with grilled corn salad and Italian-style franks with a zesty salad. To make a hot dog board, Keefe recommends setting out your favorite toppings and letting guests pick and choose their own toppings. It's guaranteed to make your next backyard barbecue one to remember.
RECIPES

