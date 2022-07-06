Square Pie Guys Set Up Shop at Ghirardelli Square, and More Restaurant Openings

Maciel Bañales Luna didn’t grow up like other kids in Durango, Mexico, a sparsely populated and densely forested state in the country’s northwest region. Her mother sought out plant-based cooking workshops, while her father preached the importance of conservation. Bañales Luna says that both of her parents’ personal interests were “ahead of their time,” but their influence on her education, career, and latest entrepreneurial venture is incalculable. Bañales Luna is opening Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop in Highland Park on Friday, July 8, along with her husband Joe Egender and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Maciel’s Plant Based Butcher & Deli brings together Mexican influences with classic deli touches, representing a culmination of Bañales Luna’s lifelong dedication to health, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
