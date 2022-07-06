ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Pulls No Punches In Brutal Obituary For His Father

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25k3UV_0gWkxguc00

Typically, a person is only supposed to say good things of the dead. But in the case of Lawrence Pfaff Sr., the tone of his obituary seems to be “Good thing he’s dead.”

The obituary , published in The Florida Times-Union over the holiday weekend, describes the late Pfaff, 81, as “narcissistic” and an “abusive alcoholic” whose death proves that “evil does eventually die.”

The angry obit was written by Pfaff’s son Larry Pfaff Jr., who didn’t pull any punches:

[Pfaff] is survived by his three children, no four. Oops, five children. Well as of 2022 we believe there is one more that we know about, but there could be more. His love was abundant when it came to himself, but for his children it was limited. From a young age, he was a ladies’ man and an abusive alcoholic, solidifying his commitment to both with the path of destruction he left behind, damaging his adult children, and leaving them broken.

The obit says that Pfaff spent more than 20 years working for the New York Police Department, but “because of his alcohol addiction, his Commanding Officer took away his gun and badge, replacing them with a broom until he could get his act together.”

A spokesperson for the NYPD did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment Wednesday.

Pfaff Jr., 58, also writes that his father’s “hobbies” included “abusing his first wife,” and that he “possesses no redeeming qualities for his children, including the ones he knew, and the ‘ones he knew about.’”

He told the Times-Union that his dad left the family when he was 9, had several more children with various women, and abandoned them as well.

In fact, Pfaff Jr. has only been able to connect with many of his brothers and sisters by doing DNA research.

Pfaff Jr. told First Coast News that he actually started writing the obit a year ago, while his father was still alive, as “a way for me to really cleanse myself and let that part of my life go.”

He then sat on the piece until his dad died June 27.

The Times-Union notes that Larry’s sister Carolyn Compton “grew up in the same household” as him and “confirmed Pfaff’s account of their father.”

Pfaff Jr. said people have reached out to thank him for being honest about his deceased parent.

“I got a call from somebody in St. Augustine that found me and wanted to thank me for posting that because, you know, they had a similar life, and they wanted to be able to do something similar to help heal,” he said. “They just thanked me for, you know, the honesty.”

But the obit isn’t getting much love from Gannett, the company that owns the Times-Union.

A company spokesperson told First Coast News that “we regrettably published an obituary that did not adhere to our guidelines and we are looking into the matter further. We regret any distress this may have caused.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the outlet to which Pfaff made some of his comments. It was First Coast News, not The Florida Times-Union.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Villager running for Florida Statehouse dies of heart attack

A Villager running for the Florida Statehouse has died of a heart attack. Andrew Curtis of the Village of Mallory Square died Sunday, according to Cliff Wiener, president of the Property Owners Association. “He was my friend and a fellow POA board member. I am stunned,” Wiener said. Curtis...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
HuffPost

Georgia Monument That Some Call 'America's Stonehenge' Damaged By Bomb

ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic and that others have dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was bombed before dawn on Wednesday in an attack that turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near...
ELBERTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
SAVANNAH, GA
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Nypd#Domestic Violence#Gannett#The Florida Times Union#Includin
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WTVM

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire. A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
WEKU

Dead Alligator found in southeast KY leads to multiple charges for a Harlan county man

A Harlan County man is facing several charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The investigation started after reports of an alligator in a creek in southeastern Kentucky. In a press release, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers say 23-year-old Cameron Cornett of Big Laurel is charged with illegally transporting an inherently dangerous exotic animal, not reporting its escape to authorities, and not having a permit to have the animal in his possession.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Action News Jax

Two popular St. Augustine restaurants shutting down

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After 50 years in business, St. Augustine restaurant Scarlett O’Hara’s officially closed on July 4. Dos Gatos St. Augustine also closed its doors. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it was a combination of skyrocketing costs and the after-effects of the pandemic that led to the decision.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
AOL Corp

Fireworks incident leaves 11-year-old Indiana boy dead: police

A July 4 weekend fireworks incident left an 11-year-old boy from Indiana dead, officials said on Monday. The boy has been identified as Mount Vernon resident Camrynn Ray McMichael, Indiana State Police said in a statement. Officials responded to a call they received about the situation just before 10:00 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

93K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy