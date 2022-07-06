ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Rancho Cordova police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in a crosswalk

 1 day ago
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed by a car Monday while walking across a crosswalk in Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the deadly hit-and-run crash...

Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Rancho Cordova; Suspect Still Sought

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle. At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released. The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
2 people arrested in Electra Fire evacuation zones

JACKSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in evacuations zones for the Electra Fire in Amador County. Find the latest updates on evacuation zones for the Electra Fire here. On Wednesday morning, deputies with the Amador County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle that continued...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
