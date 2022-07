GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 46-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two pit bulls that she was dogsitting on Thursday morning. Trena Peed was dogsitting for two pit bulls when she let them out of the backyard of her home on Vance Street near Downtown Greensboro and South Elm-Eugene Street at around 2:00 […]

