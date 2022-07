Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer — known as the Duffer Brothers — are developing a new stage play set within the world of their hit Netflix series. The only details released about the play were that it would be “set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things,” and that it will be co-produced and directed by film and theatrical director Stephen Daldry. Daldry received Oscar nominations for directing Billy Elliot, The Hours, and The Reader; he’s also won three Tonys for theatrical directing, first for the 1994 play An Inspector Calls, then the 2009 musical adaptation of Billy Elliot, and most recently in 2020 for the play The Inheritance.

