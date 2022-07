Fans of Sandy’s and its popular muffaletta sandwich may have been discouraged by last week’s sudden news that the business is moving out of its home at Pac Heights bottle shop Maison Corbeaux. But co-owner Peterson Harter says this isn’t the end of Sandy’s — in fact, things are just starting to heat up for the restaurant. “For me, I think Sandy’s needs to have its own space in order to be seen,” Harter says. “When it comes down to it, it’s a little bit sooner than we would like to have done it, but I think it’s just the right time to find our own space.” Sandy’s was slanging Harter’s version of the New Orleans muffaletta out of a counter at the back of Maison Corbeaux for just over a year, before packing things up last week.

