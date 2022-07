To help launch what would eventually be his first novel, Franklin author Ronald Demmans owes a debt of thanks to a newspaper. Specifically, he was one day reading an article from an Ohio newspaper when the germ of an idea hit him. The article had to do with an eminent domain case near Cleveland, and within a short time Demmans had a rough notion for a plot as well as the title in one fell swoop.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO