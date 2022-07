31-year old Trayce Thompson has become an MLB journeyman. After breaking into the league with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, Thompson spent 2016 and 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodgers fans were excited to see Golden State Warriors’ star Klay Thompson’s brother play for their team. However, Thompson never got things going in LA. After 2017, he spent time on multiple different teams. But the Dodgers took a chance once again on him in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO