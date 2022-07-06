ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 97 cents to $98.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $2.08 to $100.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 9 cents to $3.24 a gallon. August heating oil fell 19 cents to $3.41 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $27.40 to $1,736.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 4 cents to $19.16 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.41 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.98 Japanese yen from 135.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.0182 from $1.0263.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Crude Oil Prices#Heating Oil#Gas Prices
Salon

Biden administration advances offshore oil and gas drilling

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Late Friday, just before the start of the July 4 holiday weekend, the Biden administration published a draft proposal that could allow new oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico, a move that environmentalists warned would further endanger marine life and exacerbate the climate crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record

Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns. State producer Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 above the regional benchmark, almost a record high. The move was roughly in line with expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Biden’s risky gamble: betting on lowering oil prices

Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia this month highlights the paradox of American power. The US has the economic heft to punish an opponent – but not enough to alter the behaviour of a determined adversary. Sanctions will see Russia’s economy contract by 9% next year. But Washington needs more nations to join its camp to halt Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Mr Biden has been forced to prioritise war objectives over ethics in meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA says ordered the barbaric murder of the prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Americans Are Being Gouged by More Than Just Gas Prices

The pinch of rising prices has graduated to a punch after the July 4th weekend, with a host of commonly-used products going up in cost. Consumer goods makers say they’ve rarely seen anything like it. As the saying goes, everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Grain markets collapse today | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The grain markets collapsed on sharply lower vegetable oil prices and massive fund liquidation in the stock, energy, and grain markets. July corn closed 18 cents lower at $7.36. December corn closed down 29 cents at $5.78. July soybean futures closed down 51 cents at $15.75, while the November contract closed 79 cents lower. Wheat futures closed 37 to 52 cents lower.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Oil From U.S. Reserves Head Overseas As Gasoline Prices Stay High

More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of...
TRAFFIC
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy