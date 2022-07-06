Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 97 cents to $98.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $2.08 to $100.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 9 cents to $3.24 a gallon. August heating oil fell 19 cents to $3.41 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $27.40 to $1,736.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 4 cents to $19.16 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.98 Japanese yen from 135.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.0182 from $1.0263.
