I have been enjoying the Woodlawn (Black House) grounds for over 22 years while raising my three children in Hancock County and have marveled at the beauty and grandeur of the large horse chestnut tree that grew between the old barn and the flower gardens. I was out on a run through the property a couple of weeks ago and stopped beneath it because I was struck by the stunning presence of that enormous chestnut tree in full bloom. Just a few days later I heard a lot of chainsaws in that area and went back up the driveway to explore what woodwork they were doing on the grounds. To my deep shock and sadness, the chestnut tree was down.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO