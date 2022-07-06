ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Heroes Among Us: Kathy Farland

WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroes Among Us: Director and founder of Stepping...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

What happens to women when becoming a parent isn't a choice?

After the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, people in states with codified abortion rights — including Massachusetts — started considering what the ruling could mean for them. In the immediate future, that could mean more people who live in states where abortion is banned and can afford to travel for care coming to Massachusetts. It also has people considering what motherhood and parenthood mean to them. Alexandra Valdez, executive director of the Boston Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about how her office is responding. This interview has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Congratulations! Couple gets engaged atop Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H.. — A proposal is getting a lot of likes on our u local New Hampshire Facebook group. A couple celebrated more than just the Fourth of July on the Mount Washington summit. The viewer who shared video of the proposal said their daughter accepted the proposal.
WASHINGTON, NH
MassLive.com

Best hospitals in Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth named among the best by Stacker

In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashua, NH
Nashua, NH
Society
Caught in Southie

The Legend of the Lady in Black

Gather ’round and let us tell you the tale – a ghost story, if you will – of the Legend of the Lady in Black. But first, the history of Fort Warren – the backdrop of this creepy tale. According to BostonHarborIslands.org, Fort Warren was completed...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Youth#Charity#Stepping Stones
WCAX

Former NH office manager gets 4-year sentence in $580K theft

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former company office manager was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for stealing over $580,000 from the business, including COVID-19 relief funds, and using the money to buy a boat and other items. Jessica Pechtel, 35, had pleaded guilty in court in...
CBS Boston

Holocaust survivor to close Norwood business he co-owned for 49 years

NORWOOD -- Nearly everyone in Norwood whose child wore a baptism or first communion outfit, or later joined a troop and needed a scout uniform, has stepped up to the counter at Brenner's. The store sells children's clothing, religious outfits, scouting accessories, and some local school uniforms.  After 49 years, the Greenfield family will soon close up shop at Brenner's Children's Shop fror good.Aron Greenfield will turn 96 next week, which is remarkable considering it was a lie about his age that saved his life. "I was 15. I would've gone to Auschwitz and into the chimney, as they say. But my...
NORWOOD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
manchesterinklink.com

Friends of Manchester Mounted Patrol get boost from Members First Credit Union

MANCHESTER, NH – For seven consecutive years, Members First Credit Union has sponsored the Friends of the Manchester Mounted Patrol. The Mounted Patrol has been an innovative part of the Manchester Police Department since 1999, patrolling downtown Manchester on horseback and appearing at public events, schools, and parades as an ambassador of the Manchester Police. The unit is funded by the non-profit Friends of The Manchester Mounted Patrol, which relies on donations and sponsorships from organizations like Members First.
MANCHESTER, NH
97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Expect months of blasting in Bedford

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that rock blasting will begin on the FE Everett Turnpike, on the northbound barrel just south of the I-293 Interchange, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. This work will consist of blasting rock in the northbound lanes to allow for the future addition of a through travel lane.
BEDFORD, NH
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy