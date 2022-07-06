ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Attorney Ben Crump joins lawsuit against BCPSS, calling the acts an 'injustice'

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Attorney Ben Crump and parents within Baltimore City Schools District are taking aim at the district over what they call a decades-old system, failing students and their families.

After a bombshell report from the State Inspector General revealing thousands of grade changes from failing to passing from 2016 to 2019, Crump joined the lawsuit calling the district's alleged acts an injustice.

"Educational injustice leads to ultimately to racial injustice,” Crump announced.

They’re allegations April Curly, a former teacher with BCPSS, confirms.

“I quickly learned that my school leadership pressured teachers to cap how many students would graduate or fail your course. I refused to comply because my moral compass would not be complicit in an abuse of power,” said Curley.

The plaintiffs in the case, Jovani and Shawnda Patterson, filed the lawsuit as a complaint by tax payers who believe their dollars are being wasted on North Avenue.

It’s worth noting Jovani Patterson ran for Baltimore City Council President and lost that race to Nick Mosby who holds the office.

Many cases with similar claims nation-wide, alleged the school districts' violation of civil rights, but were ultimately rejected by the courts.

Attorney Scott Marder says their approach to this suit is different.

“We’re looking to have the court impose oversight on the school system to make the school system do what it is legally supposed to do,” said Marder.

“This is a city where 90% of our kids are black and brown. 60% of them identify as low income students. We need to fight against and be outraged by the explicit educational racism that exists in this city,” Curly said.

Marder, leading the effort, shares though they're prepared for a court battle that could take years to unfold, there's a path to progress outside of the courtroom.

“This case could end tomorrow if the leaders of Baltimore City Public Schools stepped up and sat down at the table with us. We agree there’s a problem and we want to find a solution together,” said Marder.

Since Wednesday’s press conference, Baltimore City Public Schools filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit below.

Motion to Dismiss - Patterson, Et Al. v. BCBSC by Rushaad Hayward on Scribd


