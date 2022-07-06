83-year-old woman dies from injuries, a week after car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have announced that an 83-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a car crash on June 18.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was traveling south on Rainbow Blvd before it collided with a 2014 Nissan Sentra facing eastbound on Palmyra at the intersection of Rainbow.

The Hyundai was traveling in the first of three through-travel lanes, approaching the intersection of Palmyra Ave, while the Nissan was stopped at the intersection of Rainbow and Palmyra.

A collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign while attempting a northbound turn onto Rainbow. This caused the front of the Hyundai to make contact with the left side of the Nissan.

The driver, a 64-year-old female, and passenger, a 83-year-old female, of the Nissan were transported to UMC trauma for further medical attention. The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene of the collision and did not exhibit any indicators of impairment.

On June 26, the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner notified the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section that the passenger of the Nissan succumbed to the injuries she sustained from the collision on June 18th.

The 87-year-old woman riding in the Nissan was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The passenger's death marks the 77th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2022.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.