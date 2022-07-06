ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Boy Meets World’ star Will Friedle recalls ‘mortifying’ Keri Russell kiss in sitcom’s early days

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

“Boy Meets World” alum Will Friedle is looking back on his less-than-romantic first on-screen kiss, which he shared with his character’s girlfriend, played by Keri Russell.

The Emmy-nominated “The Americans” star, 46, played Jessica, the niece of William Daniels’ beloved Mr. Feeny. He starred as eldest Matthews sibling Eric.

“My first on-camera kiss, yes. It was crazy,” the 45-year-old told People while he and fellow ”Pod Meets World” co-hosts Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, who starred as Topanga and Shawn respectively, discussed the new podcast.

“Our teeth bumped. I was mortified,” Friedle recalled of the 1993 episode.

“Boy Meets World” premiered on ABC that year and ran for seven seasons, concluding in spring 2000.

The coming-of-age sitcom spanned the junior high, high school and college years of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) , best friend Shawn and eventual girlfriend-turned-wife Topanga. The show’s legacy continued with the three-season Disney Channel show, “Girl Meets World,” centered on Cory and Topanga’s daughter.

