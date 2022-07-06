ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Endorsement: Gary Farmer for Broward circuit judge, Group 23

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

An open seat on Broward’s circuit court bench has drawn a trio of contenders in a race that’s off to a contentious start.

The best overall choice is Gary Farmer, a state senator whose volatile six-year career in Tallahassee ended when his fellow senators drew him out of his coastal Broward district during reapportionment. Worn down by excessive partisanship in the state Capitol, Farmer told the Sun Sentinel editorial board that as a lawmaker, “I can’t help people any more.”

After pondering a run for Congress, Farmer, 58, decided to seek a judgeship and follow in the footsteps of his father, Gary Farmer Sr., who served 20 years on the Fourth District Court of Appeal before retiring in 2010.

Also in this race are Rhoda Sokoloff, a Fort Lauderdale lawyer who’s making her sixth attempt to win a Broward judicial election, and Tania Maria Williams, a lawyer and a hearing officer for the Palm Beach County school district who also worked for the Broward state attorney’s office.

Farmer obviously has a much higher profile, and a highly partisan one. He also has greater breadth of experience as a litigator and policymaker. He was president of the Florida Justice Association, the lobbying arm of the trial bar, and over his three-decade legal career has handled cases ranging from insurance defense to eminent domain to personal injury. He has a thorough understanding of the courts and their relationship to the other two branches of government.

Farmer’s aggressive political style is well-established and a matter of record. As a legislator, he was a liberal Democrat who clashed not only with Republicans but with fellow Democrats, who ousted him as caucus leader near the end of the 2021 session and replaced him with Sen. Lauren Book.

Farmer is not the first Broward legislator to attempt to move from the partisan arena to the nonpartisan bench.

Former Sen. Peter Weinstein and former Reps. Ari Porth and Ken Gottlieb made the transition, as did former Sen. George Tedder many years earlier. It’s tricky terrain, as Farmer demonstrated at a recent meeting of a Democratic club at the Kings Point condominiums in Tamarac.

Farmer said a club member asked how he would adjust from the Senate to a courtroom, and as he recalled it, “I talked about running as a Democrat. I’ve been a Democrat all my life.”

That is hardly a revelation, but Florida’s judicial canon 7C(3) states that judicial candidates “must avoid any conduct suggesting support of or opposition to a political party.” After Farmer said that, Sokoloff recalled, “Everybody was in shock” — which Farmer disputes.

Naturally, Farmer should have realized that the canons prohibit him from making what could be seen as a partisan appeal, but in our view, it is not a disqualifier as a judicial candidate. Still, it’s conceivable that Farmer could face judicial ethics questions after the election if a complaint is filed.

Sokoloff deserves points for persistence. But she will be 70 next February, and could serve no more than one six-year term before facing the mandatory state retirement age for judges of 75. Considering the strong likelihood that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis could win re-election in November, the fewer judges he gets to appoint in Broward, the better.

Williams, 43, has been in the legal profession for two decades. She has been a Nova law instructor, a foreclosure lawyer and an entertainment lawyer, and recruited and hired lawyers for the Broward state attorney. In her Sun Sentinel questionnaire, she said she has tried two cases in the past five years.

Running for judge for the first time, Williams moved back to Broward recently after living in Orlando, where her ailing mother lived, and in Palm Beach County.

She qualified to run for the Group 23 seat in April but did not re-register to vote in Broward until June, records show.

Williams also hired as her campaign treasurer Jose Riesco, a Coral Gables public accountant who two years ago was treasurer for Alex Rodriguez, the scheming “ghost” candidate whose bid for a Miami-Dade Senate seat confused voters and led to his admission of election fraud.

Riesco has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but any judicial candidate should scrupulously avoid any association with such a figure so close to a major political scandal. If Williams didn’t know, she should have.

Farmer will have to convince people that he has the judicial temperament to be a capable trial court judge. But as a legislator, he showed compassion for others and a keen understanding of the law and pledges to “apply the law as written.”

All Broward voters can cast ballots in this race on Aug. 23. For Broward circuit judge, Group 23, the Sun Sentinel recommends Gary Farmer.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-Sen. Jack Latvala faces censure with proposed ethics settlement

Clearwater Republican Jack Latvala, who resigned from the Florida Senate in 2017 after sexual harassment allegations, has reached a proposed settlement involving related ethics accusations. Latvala agreed to the proposed settlement Tuesday with Elizabeth Miller, advocate for the Florida Commission on Ethics. If the ethics commission signs off, Latvala could...
CLEARWATER, FL
Missouri Independent

U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill with only five Republicans in support

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s bill, known as the […] The post U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill with only five Republicans in support appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coral Gables, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Orlando, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
County
Broward County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Voters in seven states take to the polls for primaries: A pro-abortion Republican, Trump endorsements, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appear on ballots tonight

Voters in seven states are taking to the polls Tuesday in races that will test Trump-backed candidates, a pro-abortion Republican and the popularity of New York's new Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade will add a new element to Tuesday's races, playing out across New York,...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Porth
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gary Farmer
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward school superintendents proud of new school grades

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres says he's proud of new data from the state Department of Education showing significant improvements in the grades of Miami-Dade Public Schools.His sentiments are echoed by Vickie Cartwright, the Superintendent of Broward Public Schools, where the new results also show improvements.The new data is good news coming out of the Pandemic when there were concerns about learning loss and performance by students.Among highlights, 99.5% of Miami-Dade schools earned an A, B or C school grade and 77% of schools earned A or B grades compared with 58% statewide. The percentage of A schools...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding

MIAMI – Four Miami-Dade municipalities may be expanding. County commissioners met Thursday about a proposal to split up part of unincorporated Miami-Dade County that's mostly industrial and commercial land.Some mayors and city officials say this annexation makes sense and that it will provide services such as fire rescue, police and more.Meanwhile, some business owners are saying this is going to be a burden on taxes and that it's unfair and unamerican."It's less the money to me than it is the way that this has been gone about, it's the most undemocratic process I've ever seen," said Jeffrey Kluger, a business...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami, say hello to your newest weatherman. He’s no stranger to Florida’s hurricanes

Miami, get reintroduced to Ivan Cabrera. He’s the new chief meteorologist at CBS4, which is a Miami Herald media partner, back in his hometown. Cabrera is coming from New Mexico station KOB 4 and Telemundo based in Albuquerque. The award-winning journalist also spent 10 years with CNN, where he reported on multiple hurricanes, including, of course, several striking his home state.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Foreclosure#Personal Injury#Politics Courts#Politics State#Broward#Sun Sentinel#Congress#The Palm Beach County
Washington Examiner

Newsom signs laws restricting gun sales

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two gun control laws prohibiting the marketing of firearms to minors and bolstering restrictions on " ghost guns ." Holding an AR-15-style rifle, Newsom, who announced Friday he signed the legislation Thursday, scolded Republicans and the Supreme Court over their position on guns in a video message, arguing that new laws should not be necessary because keeping weapons out of children's hands should be a "common understanding."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
2022 Election Expert

Florida to vote on 3 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Florida in 2022. Description: Authorizes the state legislature to pass laws prohibiting flood resistance improvements made to a home from being taken into consideration when determining a property's assessed value for property tax purposes.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is avoiding talking about abortion

Republicans across the country are rushing to craft new state laws restricting or banning abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But one of the most prominent members of their party has been conspicuously missing in action: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. After...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy