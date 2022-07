CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You might call it, "The catfish catch heard around the world." Last week Edwards Tarumianz caught a rare, leucistic blue catfish from the Tennessee River, near downtown Chattanooga. Leucism is caused by a very rare, recessive gene. It is similar to being an albino, with an almost total lack of color pigmentation, except it does not have the characteristic pink eye of an albino.

