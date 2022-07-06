ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Westminster native part of cast for new season of CBS' ‘Big Brother'

By Micha Green, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago

Maryland’s in the house — or rather, the motel? Ameerah Jones, a Westminster native, is one of the 16 new houseguests moving into the Palm Springs “BB Motel,” during the season premiere of the summertime hit reality series “Big Brother ,” which airs tonight on CBS.

Jones, 31, has a background in writing and content designing for apps like Etsy, Capital One and Walmart, according to her website and a news release from the TV network.

The Towson University graduate also has a knack for traveling.

“When not writing, you can catch me sipping mimosas in Santorini, feeding elephants in Thailand, or exploring temples in Cambodia,” Jones wrote in her website biography .

“Big Brother” contestants are followed as they navigate social situations, scheme against each other and plot to avoid eviction. The show, now in its 24th season, regularly draws millions of viewers three nights a week.

Audiences will be able to check out the new seasonas Jones and her 15 houseguests, including a hypnotherapist, a private chef and an interior designer, move into the Palm Springs midcentury style hotel and immediately begin vying to win America’s vote to gain advantages in the game.

The show’s winner will receive $750,000 grand prize.

“Big Brother” airs Sundays (starting July 10), Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fans will also be able to watch houseguests through a 24/7 livestream on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

NCIS Season 20 is not coming to CBS in July 2022

Our eyes are on the return date for NCIS. We want to know when we’ll get answers about Parker. When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?. We left Parker and the team in a questionable situation. Parker is being framed for murder, and his ex-wife has something to do with it. What exactly is this case all about? We have to wait for the NCIS Season 20 premiere to get our answers.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Westminster, MD
AOL Corp

Big Brother Season 24 Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Big Brother champion Xavier Prather is about to be dethroned, and it’s time to meet the houseguests who are coming for his crown. One day ahead of Big Brother‘s return for Season 24, CBS has unveiled this summer’s full cast, consisting of 16 houseguests that you can meet in the list below.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Robert Adamson Returning as General Hospital’s Michael

General Hospital has another about-face in store for Michael. Young & Restless. Soap Opera Digest reports. When the first of Adamson’s episodes aired in early June, Duell took to social media to explain that the temporary recast as COVID-related. He also gave a big thumbs-up to the pinch hitter who took over for him. “Robert did great,” he said.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Inside ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Stunning $3M New Jersey Mansion

Whoopi Goldberg is a renowned actress, comedian, and television personality. Goldberg has been a leading force in Hollywood since her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple, and since then, she’s scored tons of praise in movies like Ghost, Sister Act, Soapdish, and The Lion King. In 2001, she won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She’s one of 17 entertainers to have won a rare “EGOT.” However, nowadays, she may be best known for her role as a co-host on the popular daytime talk show The View.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Rebecca Herbst Clarifies Her Status at GENERAL HOSPITAL

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Elizabeth is away at Shadybrook and focusing on her mental health, viewers have seen much less of the beloved nurse’s portrayer, Rebecca Herbst, lately. And understandably, the actress’ fans have been worried that the cutback in her airtime means that something is going on behind the scenes with Herbst.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Tv Network#Big Brother#Apps#Reality Tv#The Palm Springs#Capital One#The Towson University#Santorini#Paramount#Subscri
AOL Corp

Why NBC Saved ‘Magnum P.I.,’ and Why CBS Canceled It in the First Place

Forty-nine days after CBS surprisingly axed “Magnum P.I.,” NBC signed a lease agreement for Thomas Magnum’s shiny, red Ferrari. OK, so, the Comcast-owned broadcast network is actually getting the whole show under a two-year, 20-episode deal — but it’s a pretty cool car. NBC’s iteration...
NFL
SheKnows

Only Weeks After He ‘Died,’ Days of Our Lives Sends Lucas Adams’ Tripp Packing

A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Walmart
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy