Westminster native part of cast for new season of CBS' ‘Big Brother'

Maryland’s in the house — or rather, the motel? Ameerah Jones, a Westminster native, is one of the 16 new houseguests moving into the Palm Springs “BB Motel,” during the season premiere of the summertime hit reality series “Big Brother ,” which airs tonight on CBS.

Jones, 31, has a background in writing and content designing for apps like Etsy, Capital One and Walmart, according to her website and a news release from the TV network.

The Towson University graduate also has a knack for traveling.

“When not writing, you can catch me sipping mimosas in Santorini, feeding elephants in Thailand, or exploring temples in Cambodia,” Jones wrote in her website biography .

“Big Brother” contestants are followed as they navigate social situations, scheme against each other and plot to avoid eviction. The show, now in its 24th season, regularly draws millions of viewers three nights a week.

Audiences will be able to check out the new seasonas Jones and her 15 houseguests, including a hypnotherapist, a private chef and an interior designer, move into the Palm Springs midcentury style hotel and immediately begin vying to win America’s vote to gain advantages in the game.

The show’s winner will receive $750,000 grand prize.

“Big Brother” airs Sundays (starting July 10), Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fans will also be able to watch houseguests through a 24/7 livestream on Paramount+.