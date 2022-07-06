ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Expert witness reveals disturbing details of Parkland gunman’s online history

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBVm7_0gWkvtdt00
Forensic psychologist Michael Brannon receives documents from Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis during a hearing in the penalty phase trial of confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

An analysis of social media posts, Internet searches and other computer records offers some indication of what the Parkland gunman was thinking in the months leading up to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

It’s the kind of information defense lawyers believe jurors should not be allowed to hear, not because it isn’t true, but because it is so disturbing and inflammatory that it promises to overwhelm the central question of the case — whether confessed killer Nikolas Cruz deserves death or life in prison for the crimes he committed.

The evidence is not in dispute. Cruz’s browser history and social media posts dating from 2016 to early 2018 include searches for pictures and videos of “little girls in swimwear,” nude girls as young as 6, “school shooter porn,” “HIV-positive porn” and “midget porn.”

He expressed unrestrained hatred for wide swaths of people and even animals. He said he hates Black people, Latinos, Asians, gay people, Antifa, “liberal scum,” small animals, alligators and crocodiles.

But Cruz, who pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, was not motivated by a “severe mental or emotional disturbance,” said forensic psychologist Michael Brannon, whose expert testimony has been coveted and critiqued by prosecutors and defense lawyers alike.

Brannon’s conclusions about Cruz are significant for the upcoming trial because they address two arguments the defense plans to present as “mitigating circumstances,” factors jurors can use to justify a vote against the death penalty.

Prosecutors Mike Satz and Jeff Marcus argue that Brannon should be permitted to describe the facts he used to reach his conclusion that Cruz has “antisocial personality disorder,” which is not a legally defined mitigating factor.

Brannon did not interview Cruz directly. He relied on the notes of defense psychologists who did. And he said he agreed with their conclusion that Cruz faked audio hallucinations after his arrest involving a demon he named “Swaz,” an apparent abbreviation of “swastika.”

Swastikas were found drawn on Cruz’s backpack and etched into his boots and the magazine of the rifle he used in the shooting.

“He does not meet the criteria for intellectual disability,” Brannon said, also dismissing the notion that Cruz might not have appreciated the criminality of the actions he took when he went to his old high school armed with an AR-15 style rifle and opened fire on the unsuspecting students and staff.

Defense lawyers are arguing that the jury is supposed to decide whether to execute Cruz because he committed murders, not because he harbored bigoted or sexually disturbing thoughts.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will ultimately decide how relevant the testimony is and how much of it the jury will be allowed to hear .

Opening statements and testimony are scheduled to start on July 18 .

Rafael Olmeda may be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com . Call or text him at 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Trial Reset for Former BSO Deputy Over Conflicts With Parkland Shooter Sentencing

Potential witness complications between overlapping trials for the Parkland school shooting has resulted in the rescheduling of one. Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein on Thursday morning reset the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson for Feb. 27. Peterson was the school resource deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 25

Here are updates from Day 25 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Expert witness: Disturbing details ...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Forensic pyschologist testifies in lead up to Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz penalty trial

FORT LAUDERDALE - The penalty phase for Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is now into its third month. Last week, 12 jurors - seven men and five women - were sworn in along with 10 alternates. Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of attempted murder. The jury will decide whether Cruz, 23, receives a sentence of life in prison without parole or death by lethal injection. They must be unanimous for Cruz to get...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

6 migrants taken into custody after landing on Gulf Stream beach

A group of at least six Dominican migrants traveling by boat made landfall in the middle of the night on Thursday, according to Gulf Stream police. Border Patrol took six people into custody, and the locations of two others are unknown. Police said one person may have been picked up in a vehicle. Gulf Stream police responded to 1711 N. Ocean Blvd. about 3 a.m. after calls about a potential ...
GULF STREAM, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman accused of mishandling gun in shooting death of teen

Nearly a month after a 15-year-old boy was unintentionally shot to death inside a home in Pembroke Pines, police arrested the woman accused of negligently handling the gun that fired the fatal shot. Francy Marcos, 24, of Miami Gardens, faces one felony count of manslaughter with a firearm, Pembroke Pines Police said in a tweet Tuesday. Marcos was being held in the Broward Main Jail on $15,000 ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Murder#Violent Crime#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#Latinos#Asians#Antifa
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man charged in 2 Fort Lauderdale robberies is suspect in others across Broward

A man suspected of two Fort Lauderdale robberies, one of which sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries, was arrested Thursday, authorities said. William Wimberly, 29, is thought to be responsible for several other robberies in Hollywood and Broward County, according to Fort Lauderdale police, so they worked on Wimberly’s arrest in conjunction with Hollywood police and the Broward ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Delivery man attacked, called racial slur inside Miami condo building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A delivery man said he walked inside a South Florida condo building and was subjected to some terrible treatment. First he was pushed and then a sign was thrown at him, leaving scratches on his side. To make matters worse, he said racially derogatory comments were also hurled his way.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Charged After Allegedly Firing Weapon

A 20-year-old man is facing charges following reports of gunfire in Fort Lauderdale. A witness reported hearing gunshots about 1 p.m. Sunday and when an officer arrived in the area, he spotted a red Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows speeding north on Northwest 31 Avenue from Broward Boulevard, according to the police report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Tennessee Woman Jailed in Broward, Accused of Organized Fraud

A 27-year-old Tennessee woman is accused of participating in a statewide bank fraud scheme that was run from inside a federal prison in central Florida, court records revealed. Angelica Perry is the third person arrested in the case. She was booked into the Broward County Jail Monday and charged with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man stabbed and killed in Dania Beach

A 44-year-old Dania Beach man was stabbed to death Sunday morning and his killer remains on the loose, officials said. About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez with stab wounds in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Rodriguez was last seen alive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies think this ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Three guns, over 211 lbs of drugs seized in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 200 pounds of drugs were seized in a drug bust in Palm Beach County, according to authorities. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it seized 182 grams of meth, 5 grams of percocet, 37 pounds of raw Marijuana, 164 pounds of THC edibles, 4 pounds of THC liquid, 6 pounds of THC wax, 3 guns, and $40,728.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

FBI release photo of bank robber in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released a photo of a Coral Springs bank robber. The robbery took place at a Chase bank along the 6200 block of West Sample Road back in June. The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee and then walked...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Endorsement: Re-elect Lori Alhadeff to Broward School Board

There’s a decidedly political edge to Broward’s ostensibly nonpartisan School Board. Those who criticize the board for mistakes and cover-ups over the Parkland shooting or criticize it for defying the state on mask mandates are often loyal supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Then there’s Lori Alhadeff, the board’s most independent voice. Alhadeff is perhaps the board’s strongest critic of former ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy