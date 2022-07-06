ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunchtime vehicle pursuit ends in wreck

By Ashtin Wade
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department participated in pursuits of a white Dodge that led to a wreck on Van Buren Street and Dallas on Wednesday, July 6th.

( UPDATE 4:21 p.m.) In a press release from SAPD, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shane Keele, has been charged with evading arrest and detention with a motor vehicle, evading arrest and detention on foot, and a county warrant arrest. Keele also received a citation for disregarding a stop light, not having insurance and driving while his license is invalid.

SAPD also shared that Keele intentionally struck a marked Sheriff’s Patrol unit, causing damage. Before the accident law enforcement attempted to stop Keele by deploying “Stop Sticks” multiple times. Keele drove around the strips.

Keele was later arrested trying to flee on foot in the median of the Houston Harte Expressway.

( ORIGINAL 2:33 p.m.) According to SAPD officers had attempted to stop the Dodge when the driver continued driving leading to a slow-speed pursuit through San Angelo.

The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old male, led the police out of San Angelo, then began a drive back into town down Armstrong Street on the north San Angelo.

During the chase, officers attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times.

According to SAPD, the chase continued through town with the assistance of the Tom Green County Constables Office and Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the white Dodge collided with a red-colored GMC Terrain at the intersection of Van Buren and Dallas.

The driver of the Dodge tried to flee the scene on foot according to SAPD but was arrested shortly after.

The driver of the GMC Terrian was transported to Shannon Medical Center with injuries. There was also a female in the white vehicle that was treated on the scene for her minor injuries.

The San Angelo Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Charges are pending.

