Hartford adds another outdoor live concert series to summer lineup

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

Hartford is welcoming another new concert series, making for one of the most musical summers in the city in recent memory.

The Hartford Live series offers six free concerts on the lawn outside the Old State House on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. from Aug. 4 through Sept. 15. The events will also feature food trucks and local vendors.

Bands for the first three Thursdays have been announced: Jamaican reggae icon Burning Spear on Aug. 4; the Hartford-based funk ensemble West End Blend on Aug. 11; and a double bill of the Massachusetts jam/groove act Neighbor and Chicago-rooted contemporary funk/soul singer/songwriter Neal Francis on Aug. 18. Future bookings will be announced on goodworkslive.com .

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the series Wednesday afternoon, establishing it as a multiyear partnership between the city and local concert promoters GoodWorks Entertainment, which books the Infinity Hall concert halls in Hartford and Norfolk.

“After two years of pandemic disruptions and closed offices, the beat is back in Hartford and this new Hartford Live series is just one more way that we’re building on that energy,” Bronin said in a statement. “We’re kicking the series off this year, but it will continue next year and beyond as a new Hartford summer tradition.”

Hartford Live comes on the heels of the new Bonanza festival earlier this month, a fully rejuvenated outdoor Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz happening July 14 to 17, and a slew of returning outdoor concert series, from the Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Series in Simsbury to the Hartford Jazz Society’s Paul Brown Monday Night Jazz series in Bushnell Park.

It also joins two other live music series at the Old State House: the Friday Night Summer Concert Series (which runs through early October) as well as the bands scheduled to play during the weekly farmer’s markets on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

