Chicago, IL

Minnesota ends Chicago’s five-game winning streak

By The Associated Press
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Aerial Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Kayla McBride added 15 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 81-78 on Wednesday. Minnesota (8-15), which was coming off a 102-71 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday, has...

www.tri-cityherald.com

FOX Sports

Former Beavers Payton, Eubanks reunited with Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A little more than six years ago, guard Gary Payton II and forward Drew Eubanks were teammates at Oregon State, leading the Beavers to an NCAA Tournament appearance after a 26-year drought. Now they're teammates once more — and back in Oregon — with the...
PORTLAND, OR
hypebeast.com

Devin Booker Announced as NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete

Following an earlier report that Michael Jordan will be gracing the special covers for NBA 2K23‘s Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition, 2K Games has now announced that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will be the official cover athlete for NBA 2K23 across its standard and cross-gen digital deluxe editions. A limited WNBA Edition will also feature WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Wolves officially announce trade for Rudy Gobert

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves made their blockbuster trade for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert official on Wednesday.The team said it sent Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first round picks to Utah. The teams will also swap first round picks in 2026.The 30-year-old, 7-foot-1 Gobert has played his entire career with the Jazz, earning All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year honors three times each. He was also named to the All-Defensive First Team six straight years (2017-2022), and has made All-NBA four times.Last season, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks a game.The Wolves gave up a haul for Gobert, including one of their 2022 first round picks (Kessler) and Beverley, who was the emotional core of the team's unexpected playoff run this past season.After extending Karl-Anthony Towns last week, the Wolves now have two centers on $200+ million dollar contracts.The Wolves were expected to introduce Gobert at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

