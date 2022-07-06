ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa balloon artist chosen to create ‘Balloon Wonderland’ for Wish Kids

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local Tampa balloon artist is headed to Orlando next week to help create a giant, immersive balloon wonderland for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando.

Jonathan Fudge, owner of YTE Events and Balloon Decor, was selected to be a part of the team to create the experience, sponsored by Qualatex, using over 300,000 balloons.

Fudge, working as a team lead, will work with a group of international balloon artists in Orlando between July 11 and 15.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcSJh_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ax5Tq_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vSMd_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXe7o_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSmwg_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i6iN_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbCBu_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2hiD_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4NDk_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5IJW_0gWkuy5j00
    Courtesy: Jonathan Fudge

He will be helping create several themed areas such as Toyland, the Enchanted Forest and Under the Sea. Teams will be working in an area of nearly 30,000 square feet with towers as high as 24 feet.

The balloon wonderland will support critically ill children and their families from all over the United States with moments and memories.

“What an amazing event this is, Jonathan is going to be part of creating many iconic pieces from our Give Kids the World Village in this gigantic balloon display,” said Pam Landwirth, CEO of Give Kids the World. “We are so grateful for their support of ‘Give Kids the World’, demonstrating how the joy of balloons can also make a difference to the lives of so many.”

