Many schools across the St. Louis area have more open positions than normal for this time of year, after the pandemic made an already challenging teacher shortage even worse. Some districts have seen increases in resignations and retirements this year, and, across the board, staff positions like custodians and food service employees are in high demand. That makes for tighter competition among districts still trying to hire teachers and other staff.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO