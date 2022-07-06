ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden tells Brittney Griner's wife he's working to get the Phoenix Mercury star home

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with the wife of detained WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Russia, to reassure her that he is working to win Griner's freedom as soon as possible, the White House said. Biden's conversation with Cherelle Griner followed Brittney Griner's personal appeal...

Comments / 8

AP_001252.afeaeb645cf1400e838d0db1a8fc2d1b.2217
1d ago

Tell me what makes this law breaking drug trafficker any more important than any other person in any other country including Russia who knowingly has broken drug trafficking laws of there country?And why is the supposed president of the United States only worried about this one law breaking drug trafficker in Russia?I vote to leave her there to truly experience how Russia deals with what they have considered as criminals.I know that I am not the only American citizen who feels this way!

Uncle Draza
1d ago

Hey Joe, did you notice that inflation is running rampant? Food, fuel and other vital goods are skyrocketing in cost. How about the rampant crime that's taking over, how about the wide open border and immense amounts of drugs that are being smuggled into the US? You have far, far more important things to work on than a drug smuggler in a foreign country...but hey, "optics" are important with an election around the corner, yes?

