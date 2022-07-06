ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling man arrested after punching Food Mart employee

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AL3y_0gWkua9X00

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wheeling man was arrested last Tuesday after an episode in a Kruger Street grocery market during which two people were assaulted, one of which was an employee of the establishment.

According to reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the Paradise Food Mart just after 8:00pm in response to reports of an individual being destructive inside the local business.

Upon being approached by officers and asked to cease his destructive behavior, the perpetrator refused and began to flee the establishment on foot.

Officer assistance was dispatched to apprehend the individual, who was eventually located and detained at a Paxton Avenue residence.

Brendan Neil Hinzman, 35 of Wheeling faces charges of fleeing and destruction of property, along with two counts of battery.

One employee was transported to Wheeling Hospital to receive treatment for injuries related to the incident, while the second victim did not require medical attention.

Hinzman was transported to the Northern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

