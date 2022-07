TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) today announced that it has officially launched its Flow Vitamin-Infused Water line of products in three new organic flavors: Cherry, Citrus and Elderberry. Flow Vitamin-Infused Water is also now available direct to consumers in the United States today through flowhydration.com, with early access available to current Flow customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629006057/en/ The retail launch of Flow Vitamin-Infused Water was through over 100 Fred Meyer locations beginning in June 2022. Fred Meyer is a subsidiary of Kroger Co. (“Kroger”). Flow Vitamin-Infused Water will be in standalone display racks in Fred Meyer’s Natural sections. This launch will be supported by several activations including social media and digital campaigns. The Canadian retail and direct to consumer launch is currently planned for later in 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO