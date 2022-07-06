ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Murder charges against girlfriend dropped in FAMU cheerleader’s death

By Julie Montanaro
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The girlfriend of Florida A&M University cheerleader MaKayla “MK” Bryant is no longer facing murder charges in connection with her death. Prosecutors confirm they have dropped murder charges against Precious Charlton, but say she will continue to face felony drug charges in what court papers describe as...

WJHG-TV

Homicide suspect accused of shooting girlfriend in face located

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the face was located on Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call to help the Houston County Sheriff’s Office with locating a homicide suspect. With assistance from the JCSO K-9 Tracking Unit,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nine fatal drug overdoses in Gadsden County

The Sheriff's Office believes the overdoses are tied to a fentanyl shipment. Nine people died over the holiday weekend from likely drug overdoses in a rural Florida Panhandle county, officials said. After two women were found dead of an apparent overdose Friday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office put out an...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FDLE and deputies make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it teamed up with sheriff’s deputies from several counties when it arrested a Quincy man for trafficking cocaine on Tuesday. The press release says deputies from Gadsden, Leon and Jackson counties and FDLE agents arrested Michael Jerome...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Nine fatal drug overdoses during holiday weekend in Florida Panhandle county

QUINCY, Fla - Nine people died over the holiday weekend from likely drug overdoses in a rural Florida Panhandle county, officials said. After two women were found dead of an apparent overdose Friday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert seeking the public’s help to warn others of the possibly polluted drug supply, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Gadsden County is located northwest of Tallahassee.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - 22-year-old Tamoris Hammock, 23-year-old Montavios Morris and 17-year-old Jacoby Hammock were all arrested on June 16. Investigators with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) now believe the two older brothers carried out sixteen armed robberies and two burglaries. The younger brother, Jacoby, acted as...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Missing Jackson County man found

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 07/06/22 3:51 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Charlie Ray Goodson, Jr. has been found. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing man. They say Charlie Ray Goodson, Jr. was last seen at Walmart in Marianna wearing blue jeans and a...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown Police Department returns home

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown Police Department moving out of their old temporary building and finally moving back into their newly renovated home on Northeast Pear Street. “We called it camping out,” Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory said. “It was like camping out for the last three and a half years.” Chief Mallory said […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
The Associated Press

Rural Florida county shocked by fentanyl deaths over holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A small, largely rural county west of Florida’s capital experienced an unheard-of spike in deadly drug overdoses believed to be caused by fentanyl over the July 4 weekend, with nine people dying in the latest sign that a national crisis is becoming even more far-reaching. In all of 2021, Gadsden County had just 10 overdoses, Sheriff Morris Young said. He couldn’t recall any being fatal. The state had even rejected a grant application to treat fentanyl overdoses because the county of about 43,700 people couldn’t definitively identify any cases involving the powerful synthetic opioid. Then last Friday, calls to emergency services began flooding in. In addition to the nine deaths over the holiday weekend, another nine people were treated for suspected fentanyl overdoses. “It’s shaken the entire community. I feel their pain,” Young said Wednesday. “I’m really treating this like we had a hurricane coming into town. It means that much to me that we could lose people in such a short period of time.”
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Complex

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Claim 9 Lives in Florida County Over July 4th Weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a batch of fentanyl-laced drugs left nine people dead of apparent overdoses in Gadsden County, Florida, the Tallahassee Democrat, reports. Local officials put out an alert about the laced drugs on Friday, after two women were found dead of apparent overdoses. “Here in Gadsden, I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” said Sheriff Morris A. Young. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FSU professor closely following warrant discovery in Emmett Till case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - His brutal killing shocked the country and helped launch the Civil Rights movement. Now, nearly seventy years after Emmett Till was lynched in rural Mississippi, researchers struck gold. They found an unserved arrest warrant that they hope could lead to long-lost justice. For those who have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Daily Mail

'Think twice about putting illegal drugs in your body': Florida sheriff's dire warning after NINE people die and 10 are hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses over the holiday weekend in one Florida county

Nine people died - including five in 24 hours - and several others were hospitalized over the holiday weekend from suspected fentanyl overdoses in a rural Florida county. At least 19 people overdosed over the holiday weekend, leaving nine people dead, four in cardiac arrest and six others have been hospitalized and intubed in Gadsden County, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. All were between the ages of 34 and 67, and at least two of them were women.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

