MCHENRY — Andy Hershey knew from the start he wouldn’t be satisfied with a 9-to-5 desk job. “I never necessarily made that distinct decision — I just decided the outdoor industry was for me, and that never lined up with a 9-to-5 job,” said Hershey, recently named program director for Garrett College’s Outdoor Leadership and Adventure (OLA) Education program. “The students that do the best in our program are those students who are really passionate about the outdoors and can’t imagine doing anything else.”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO