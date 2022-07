After the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, people in states with codified abortion rights — including Massachusetts — started considering what the ruling could mean for them. In the immediate future, that could mean more people who live in states where abortion is banned and can afford to travel for care coming to Massachusetts. It also has people considering what motherhood and parenthood mean to them. Alexandra Valdez, executive director of the Boston Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about how her office is responding. This interview has been lightly edited.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO