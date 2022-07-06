ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tips and tricks for Las Vegas youth to find employment

By Tricia Kean
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Is your teenager looking for a job, or a summer position? It's not too late to earn some money.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke to a local expert with three steps to putting teens on the path to summer employment.

"It's been a little tough just cause," says 19-year-old Mackenzie. "I'm only here for three months."

She's looking for a summer job before heading back to school in the fall. However, she says no one's been willing to hire her.

SHORT TERM

"I've been told that they're not looking for short term employees because they're looking for someone long term," Mackenzie said.

"There's a ton of jobs out there. I mean everywhere I go, I see people are hiring," said job recruiter, Sonia Petkewich, with Taurean Consulting . "So stretch outside your little two mile radius of your home, go a little bit farther."

She says there's still plenty of available jobs, and even summer positions.

"I think that is a huge opportunity for teens and young adults because it doesn't seem like a lot of adults are taking advantage of the open job market," Petkewich said.

She says it's taking longer to fill most open positions. The number of applicants for non-technical positions such as; clerical, bookkeeping, and sales are down 80 to 90 percent.

Nevertheless, don't be discouraged if you're not hearing back from potential employers. Petkewich says call or visit the business, and speak with the hiring manager.

"Go in and say, I filled out an application on this day, here's my name. I'm really interested," Petkewich said. "I do think if I were a hiring manager, that would be interesting to me. That would make my job easier."

RESUME

Just make sure to remember three important steps to landing a job. First, put together a resume.

"Writing down the things that you've done, whether it's volunteerism, whether it's a little job in the neighborhood, just being able to articulate that on paper," Petkewich said.

It may not be important for some businesses, but Petkewich says it will set you apart from other applicants.

"The piece on the resume that I think is also important is references, like who can speak on your behalf about your work ethic, your integrity, your attendance," Petkewich said.

Second, be prepared for the interview.

"I think Googling interview questions specifically for, you know, interview questions for cashier, interview questions for retail. Like they're on there, they're out there," Petkewich said.

Also, be sure you know what you want to say and practice answering those questions with a friend or family member.

NETWORK

Third, be sure to network. Chance are your parents or a family member may even know someone who's hiring.

"I think it's always who you know," Petkewich said.

That's exactly what worked for Mackenzie. She's earning money dog sitting, and encourages anyone still struggling to find work.

"I'd just say keep looking, because something will come up," says Mackenzie.

