ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Noah Gragson fined $35K, loses points for causing wreck

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKMVi_0gWkt2SP00

Driver Noah Gragson was fined $35,000 and docked 30 points in the Xfinity Series standings for rough driving that led to a crash in last Saturday’s race at Road America.

NASCAR said Wednesday that 30 points also were deducted from JR Motorsports in the owner standings.

The penalties were levied because of Gragson’s actions started a 13-car pileup. He intentionally used his car to bump Alpha Prime Racing’s Sage Karam after the two had been fighting for position. Gragson was not penalized during the race, but officials reviewed his actions and decided punishment was warranted.

Speaking earlier Wednesday on SiriusXM. Gragson acknowledged his wrongdoing.

“What I would do differently is try and keep my temper or aggression and keep that under control and try and remain cool, calm and collected,” Gragson, 23, said. “There’s a bigger picture than retaliating or getting Sage back for the multiple times that he doored us.”

Gragson’s actions also disturbed team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I was shocked, to be honest with you, when I saw Noah make that decision,” Earnhardt told SiriusXM. “I was just completely shocked and in a bit of disbelief not only that he made that choice but that he, you know, that it created such an accident and got so many other guys involved.”

With the points deduction, Gragson remains in fourth place in the series standings, but his lead over teammate Josh Berry shrunk to five points.

Gragson has won this season at Phoenix and Talladega.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Autoweek.com

Top Fuel Contender Brittany Force Is NHRA's Newest Record Machine

Brittany Force holds 12 speed records and 10 ET (elapsed time) records at race tracks currently on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule. Force, who turns 36 on July 8, says the track records are nice, but she's quick to deflect the credit for her success. The 2017...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kelley Earnhardt's Statement

Kelly Earnhardt Miller addressed the penalties NASCAR issued to JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson following Saturday's wreck at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR deducted 30 points from Gragson in the Xfinity Series standings and fined him $35,000 for intentionally hitting Sage Karam's car. JR Motorsports issued a statement on behalf of Earnhardt Miller, who co-owns the team alongside brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Kelley Earnhardt Reacts To Significant NASCAR Penalty

During the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this past Sunday at Road America, Noah Gragson's No. 9 car made contact with Sage Karam's No. 45 car. That collision ultimately led to a massive pileup. On Wednesday, NASCAR penalized Gragson for his role in this crash. Gragson was docked 30 points and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shocked By Crash: NASCAR World Reacts

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Following this weekend's events, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Gragson
Person
Sage Karam
Person
Denny Hamlin
The Spun

NASCAR Releases Statement On Controversial Penalty Decision

NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, NASCAR issued a statement explaining...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Street Race Plans

NASCAR is set to hit the streets of Chicago for a special racing series starting in 2023. According to reports from motorsports insider Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, the City of Chicago has endorsed a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three-year stretch beginning next season. The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jr Motorsports#Xfinity Series
The Spun

NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

World of Outlaws official attacks crew member (Video)

On Saturday night, the World of Outlaws unloads at Cedar Lake Speedway. They battled for $10,000 to win at the New Richmond, Wisconsin dirt track. Brock Zearfoss drove it to the win. But, that wasn’t the highlight of the night. During the feature, Sheldon Haudenschild was stalled at the...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'Shocked' By Driver's Move On Saturday

During the final stage of the Henry 180 at Road America this past Saturday, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson caused a multiple-car pileup by deliberately slamming into the No. 45 car of Sage Karam. Countless drivers and prominent figures from around the NASCAR world have come out to condemn...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

NASCAR penalizes Gragson for intentional Road America crash

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against “intentionally wrecking another vehicle” and “actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Special Paint Scheme

Denny Hamlin will be pulling up to Atlanta Motor Speedway in style this weekend for NASCAR's Quaker State 400. Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota will be sporting a classic Coca-Cola themed paint job to celebrate the 23XI co-owner's first primary sponsorship with the soda brand. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

NASCAR Qualifying Order: July 2022 (Atlanta Motor Speedway)

Atlanta Motor Speedway qualifying order for all divisions; Mid-Ohio included. This weekend, NASCAR takes the green flag at two different race tracks. Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Meanwhile, Mid-Ohio will host the NASCAR Truck Series event. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Atlanta and...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

What Tyler Reddick's first Cup win means for him and RCR

Tyler Reddick didn’t just earn his first career Cup victory on Sunday at Road America. He also set himself up for his future. At 26 years old, Reddick is considered one of NASCAR’s potential future superstars. As he climbed the NASCAR ladder, he proved he could win races...
MOTORSPORTS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Long Has Austin Dillon Been Married to His Wife, Whitney Dillon?

Sports fans may wonder how long NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has been married to his wife, Whitney Dillon. Here’s when the race car driver got married and other details about his relationship with the former NFL cheerleader. Fans can see more of the NASCAR champion and his family on the race car driver’s new TV show, Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy