SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police have arrested 28 year old Pablo Ortiz on Tuesday morning after he rolled his vehicle and got charged with DUI. Police said they responded to a single roll over collision at 11:43 p.m. on the 4th of July at Mae Avenue and Del Monte Avenue. Ortiz lost control of his vehicle which ended up on its side. He exhibited signs of intoxication and a DUI investigation confirmed he was driving impaired.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO