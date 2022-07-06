ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

KSBW.com

Nevada man charged in 40-year-old Seaside homicide case

SEASIDE, Calif. — A Reno, Nevada man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped, assaulted, and killed while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside. Monterey County District Attorney said Robert Lanoue, 70, was taken...
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Salinas

SALINAS, CALIF, (KION)- Salinas Fire told KION that an RV was engulfed in flames this morning. The fire occurred on Terrace Street and Carr Avenue. The habitant who lived in the RV suffered a minor injury but will survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Task Force help take fentanyl, guns and fireworks off the street Wednesday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Over the last 24 hours, the Monterey County Task Force helped conduct various parole and probation checks and served five search warrants resulting in various busts, according to Soledad Police. Soledad Police said they even assisted King City Police with a shooting last night with no victims. Weapons, M30 fentanyl pills The post Monterey County Task Force help take fentanyl, guns and fireworks off the street Wednesday appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
erienewsnow.com

Swimmer attacked by shark near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) -- A man was attacked and rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a shark in the waters off of Lovers Point, police confirmed on Wednesday. A man was swimming off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove when he was attacked by a shark...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

9-year-old drowns in apartment complex pool

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 9-year-old Mountain View boy died after drowning in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday afternoon. He was found unresponsive and was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Mountain View Police Department said. The police department received a call at about 4:00 p.m. about […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

King City Police investigating drive-by shooting on San Lorenzo Street

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- King City Police said that at around 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday, they received calls of gunfire on the 300 block of North San Lorenzo Street. Four suspects fired multiple shots out of a light-colored four-door Honda into a home with people inside it, said police. They then drove off westbound on The post King City Police investigating drive-by shooting on San Lorenzo Street appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morgan Hill Times

MHPD reports busy holiday weekend

Morgan Hill Police issued a number of citations for the illegal use of fireworks over the holiday weekend, but authorities think the increased presence of public safety volunteers and firefighters helped keep the damage minimal. MHPD officers issued at least four citations for illegal fireworks on July 4, according to...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested for 4th of July DUI roll over crash in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police have arrested 28 year old Pablo Ortiz on Tuesday morning after he rolled his vehicle and got charged with DUI. Police said they responded to a single roll over collision at 11:43 p.m. on the 4th of July at Mae Avenue and Del Monte Avenue. Ortiz lost control of his vehicle which ended up on its side. He exhibited signs of intoxication and a DUI investigation confirmed he was driving impaired.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Everett Alvarez cheer coach gunned down in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas resident who coached cheerleading for Everett Alvarez High School has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. 29-year-old Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela was found in her vehicle unconscious with gunshot wounds by a police officer on Natividad Road and Lunsford Drive in Salinas.
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose mobile home fire sparked by bathroom fan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said. Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Homicide victim in Salinas is identified as Everett Alvarez High School cheer coach.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, July 5, Marina police were leaving Natividad Medical Center when they saw a one-vehicle collision at the intersection of Natividad Road and Lunsford Drive, a few blocks away from the hospital. Inside, they found 29-year-old Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela unresponsive. Valenzuela was unconscious and wasn’t...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man, 59, arrested for deadly assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide. The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., […]
SAN JOSE, CA
