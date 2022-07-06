Tips help Jefferson City police identify man suspected of July 1 assault

Jefferson City Police Department

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City police arrested a 20-year-old Jefferson City man Wednesday morning for his involvement in the assault reported last Friday.

Police say the incident happened in the 2200 block of Missouri Boulevard on Friday afternoon and the assailant ran from the scene while being chased by a witness and the victim.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect initially agreed to speak with investigators. Investigators determined that he is also a suspect in multiple outstanding cases. The suspect then declined to answer any further questions, according to the release.

The suspect is at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Jefferson City police have not released the suspect's name at the time this article was written.