Minnesota State

You Could Live In A Real-Life Barbie Dreamhouse In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're in the market for a new home, you may be familiar with the website Zillow. On the site, you can browse homes, take virtual tours, find an agent in your area— and discover some very interesting listings near you. In fact, a recent listing for a home in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, caught our eye.

This particular property resembles a life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse. The 5,227-square-foot home, which was built in the 1940s, is located at 630 Riverside Drive SE. It's listed for $250,00 and boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a recreation room. However, the most interesting aspect of the property is the color. Most of the rooms in the house feature multiple shades of pink, from bubblegum to hot. Plus, if have ever thought to yourself, "Wow, I really need a baby pink, circus-tent-esque bathroom ceiling," this place has got you covered.

Here's what the realtor had to say about the property:

The incredible 1940's bungalow is one of a kind. Located along the Mississippi on beautiful Riverside Drive, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home feature unique features inside and out including many original built ins, attached garage, & LL rec room. Built of cinderblock, this home is truly something to behold and a rare opportunity.

Check out some photos of the property below, and visit the listing on Zillow here.

