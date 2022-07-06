ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Brandi Glanville’s Most Memorable Feuds

By Evie
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twYU3_0gWksLBA00

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills forever changed the day Brandi Glanville walked in – or, rather hobbled in on one leg – to a Season 2 party as a friend of Adrienne Maloof. Since then, no one on RHOBH has forgotten Brandi, her mouth, or her thirst for drama. Here’s a look at Brandi’s 5 most memorable feuds.

1) Brandi Glanville vs. Kim Richards and Kyle Richards

This feud is not only iconic, it’s the first feud that gave us a direct view into Brandi’s capabilities. Kyle Richards and sister, Kim Richards were unabashedly mean-girling at a game night party hosted by Pam Dana Wilkey during Season 2. But shots were fired when Brandi told Kyle “bring it bitch” during the IQ test portion of the game. Kyle retaliated, calling Brandi “trailer trash” and “classless”, while Kim rambled un-sweet nothings to Brandi, whose reply was: “At least I don’t do crystal meth in the bathroom, bitch.” That was the day an icon was born.

2) Brandi Glanville vs. Taylor Armstrong

Later on, in Season 2, Brandi hosted a Moroccan themed party at a friend’s house. Taylor Armstrong and Camille Grammar were arguing drunkenly on the balcony. Adrienne, Kyle, Brandi, Linda Thompson (Brody Jenner’s mom) and Dedra Whitt (Camille’s only friend), all came at Taylor, who was unhinged because of some real dark reasons at the time. In a move that would only make sense to Brandi, Brandi asked Taylor to leave. Taylor’s reply? “F*ck off.” And so began Taylor and Brandi’s long running feud. It’s currently still playing out a decade later on Season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Oh – and this is the fight that brought us this famous cat meme.

3) Brandi Glanville vs. Adrienne Maloof

Brandi came on RHOBH as Adrienne’s friend, but ironically Adrienne left the show because Brandi became her biggest enemy. For no actual reason, Brandi decided to share a deeply personal secret of Adrienne’s during Season 3. (The secret being that Adrienne and then-husband, Paul Nassif used a surrogate). Brandi would later shift the blame to Lisa Vanderpump, because that’s just what she does! As for Adrienne – “her final act as a housewife” was not showing up to the reunion to face Brandi’s accusations.

4) Brandi vs. Lisa Vanderpump

Brandi and LVP were fast friends. Some would say it’s because LVP needed Brandi for the Vanderpump Rules spinoff. Come Season 4, Brandi felt used by LVP after she made her sit down with Scheana Shay, one of the women Brandi’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian cheated with during their marriage. The feud came to a head on the girls’ trip to Mexico when Brandi told Kyle that LVP wanted her to bring the tabloids that were filled with cheap stories about Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky being a cheating. LVP of course denied, deflected, and smoked a cigarette on camera.

5) Brandi Glanville vs. Kyle Richards

Games, Brandi, and the Richards sisters just don’t mix. In Season 5, Eileen Davidson hosted a poker night. Kim showed up intoxicated, Lisa Rinna definitely noticed, Kyle felt uncomfortable, and Brandi got sloppy drunk. By a miracle, Kim won the poker game, but Kyle couldn’t be happy for her because Kim was clearly intoxicated. The ladies took the fight outside, and Brandi and Kyle each took a turn shoving the other out of the way. Meanwhile, Vince Van Patten watched the whole scene from the garage window, which is a moment deserving of it’s own post!

TELL US- WHAT ARE BRANDI’S MOST FAMOUS FEUDS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

RHOBH Preview: See Diana Jenkins' Bombshell Text Shading Garcelle Beauvais

Watch: Real Housewives REUNION at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast certainly knows how to stir the pot. Recovering from their not-so-relaxing Mexico trip, Diana Jenkins surprised her co-stars with a shocking (and shady) text ahead of Garcelle Beauvais' birthday festivities in this exclusive sneak peek of RHOBH's June 29 episode.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Denies Dorit Kemsley’s Claim That She Ignored Her At A Party

Honestly asking – is Dorit Kemsley bored? She seems to be stuck in the past. And intent on taking down former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Lisa Vandepump. Maybe Puppygate bothered her more than we thought. Or maybe Dorit is just stirring up drama. Either way, she has gone to great lengths to paint LVP […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Denies Dorit Kemsley’s Claim That She Ignored Her At A Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone

The breakup between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett just took a dark turn. Previous revelations made by the Vanderpump Rules star painted a picture of a controlling narcissist. But Lala’s latest confession goes even further and alleges that he got physical with her during an altercation. As reported by Page Six, Lala was interviewed by […] The post Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky And Daughters Land Real Estate Reality TV Show On Netflix

Make some room Selling Sunset because there’s a new real estate show coming to Netflix. According to People, Kyle Richards’ husband and support on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mauricio Umansky, has landed a new reality show based on his mega-successful real estate firm- The Agency.  Since the first season of RHOBH, viewers have […] The post Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky And Daughters Land Real Estate Reality TV Show On Netflix appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Says That Heather Dubrow “Can’t Stop Talking About Me”

Despite having no real allies (or fans), it looks like Noella Bergner might be returning to Real Housewives of Orange County. She certainly seems to have a storyline, which would be continuing her feud with Heather Dubrow. While Noella has previously claimed she was most excited about being on the show with Heather, things didn’t […] The post Noella Bergener Says That Heather Dubrow “Can’t Stop Talking About Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Nassif
Person
Adrienne Maloof
Person
Linda Thompson
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Eddie Cibrian
Person
Eileen Davidson
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Brody Jenner
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Scheana Shay
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him

Is this vindication for Noella Bergener? The last season of Real Housewives of Orange County revolved heavily around the return of Heather Dubrow. And what she did or didn’t do to the RHOC crew at her sushi party. Noella claimed that Heather pushed a producer while trying to kick everyone out of her house after […] The post Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Meghan King Reportedly Dating Trevor Calhoun

Meghan King, a self described “love addict,” might have found love again. Or at least “like” again. A few weeks ago, she posted on social media alluding to a new man in her life. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted pictures with her friends playing pickle ball. When Megs noted in one of the pics “def will be including more pickleball in couples parties,” fans started to speculate that she was now in a relationship.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says He Told Dorinda Medley She Was “On Pause” And Vicki Gunvalson Was “Fired”

I think Dorinda Medley has long been holding on to hope of rejoining Real Housewives of New York. After 6 seasons on the show, she was fired in 202o. During what was to be her final season, she was over-the-top and often cruel to her castmates. She had officially overstayed her welcome. Despite season 12 of RHONY still airing, Dorinda wrote her goodbye on Instagram. She shared, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard [Medley] passed away.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feuds#Ultimate Girls#Rhobh#Moroccan
Distractify

Who Is Marco From ‘RHUGT'? Fans Are Swooning Over Dorinda Medley’s Butler

In Season 1 of Bravo’s Real Housewives All-Stars series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, fans received some eye candy in the form of Michael Burchill. Michael worked as a concierge in the Turks and Caicos resort the cast members lived during the first season. Soon, he became a fan favorite with the single women on the trip and became the voice of reason during disputes.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Slams Diana Jenkins, Says She’s “Absolutely Nuts” And “Uneducated”

Erika Jayne can sit back and take a breather because there’s a new full-time antagonist this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her name is Sanela Diana Jenkins. On the latest episode of RHOBH, we saw her fully come into her villain arc. She threw jabs at Garcelle Beauvais in a group […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Slams Diana Jenkins, Says She’s “Absolutely Nuts” And “Uneducated” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Were Shocked By Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney’s Split

It’s onwards and upwards for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. These two have finally moved out of their shared home following a filing for divorce in March of 2022. On the day of the move, Katie wrote, “I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life […] The post Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Were Shocked By Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney’s Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Alexis Bellino Are Allegedly In Talks To Return To Real Housewives Of Orange County

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time,” said Andy Cohen back in 2020 before the major Season 16 Real Housewives of Orange County casting shake up. How did he do? Over the last few years the show has said goodbye to Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd and added Heather Dubrow, Jen Armstrong, and Noella Bergener to the mix.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy