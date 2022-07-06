Brandi Glanville’s Most Memorable Feuds

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills forever changed the day Brandi Glanville walked in – or, rather hobbled in on one leg – to a Season 2 party as a friend of Adrienne Maloof. Since then, no one on RHOBH has forgotten Brandi, her mouth, or her thirst for drama. Here’s a look at Brandi’s 5 most memorable feuds.

1) Brandi Glanville vs. Kim Richards and Kyle Richards

This feud is not only iconic, it’s the first feud that gave us a direct view into Brandi’s capabilities. Kyle Richards and sister, Kim Richards were unabashedly mean-girling at a game night party hosted by Pam Dana Wilkey during Season 2. But shots were fired when Brandi told Kyle “bring it bitch” during the IQ test portion of the game. Kyle retaliated, calling Brandi “trailer trash” and “classless”, while Kim rambled un-sweet nothings to Brandi, whose reply was: “At least I don’t do crystal meth in the bathroom, bitch.” That was the day an icon was born.

2) Brandi Glanville vs. Taylor Armstrong

Later on, in Season 2, Brandi hosted a Moroccan themed party at a friend’s house. Taylor Armstrong and Camille Grammar were arguing drunkenly on the balcony. Adrienne, Kyle, Brandi, Linda Thompson (Brody Jenner’s mom) and Dedra Whitt (Camille’s only friend), all came at Taylor, who was unhinged because of some real dark reasons at the time. In a move that would only make sense to Brandi, Brandi asked Taylor to leave. Taylor’s reply? “F*ck off.” And so began Taylor and Brandi’s long running feud. It’s currently still playing out a decade later on Season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Oh – and this is the fight that brought us this famous cat meme.

3) Brandi Glanville vs. Adrienne Maloof

Brandi came on RHOBH as Adrienne’s friend, but ironically Adrienne left the show because Brandi became her biggest enemy. For no actual reason, Brandi decided to share a deeply personal secret of Adrienne’s during Season 3. (The secret being that Adrienne and then-husband, Paul Nassif used a surrogate). Brandi would later shift the blame to Lisa Vanderpump, because that’s just what she does! As for Adrienne – “her final act as a housewife” was not showing up to the reunion to face Brandi’s accusations.

4) Brandi vs. Lisa Vanderpump

Brandi and LVP were fast friends. Some would say it’s because LVP needed Brandi for the Vanderpump Rules spinoff. Come Season 4, Brandi felt used by LVP after she made her sit down with Scheana Shay, one of the women Brandi’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian cheated with during their marriage. The feud came to a head on the girls’ trip to Mexico when Brandi told Kyle that LVP wanted her to bring the tabloids that were filled with cheap stories about Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky being a cheating. LVP of course denied, deflected, and smoked a cigarette on camera.

5) Brandi Glanville vs. Kyle Richards

Games, Brandi, and the Richards sisters just don’t mix. In Season 5, Eileen Davidson hosted a poker night. Kim showed up intoxicated, Lisa Rinna definitely noticed, Kyle felt uncomfortable, and Brandi got sloppy drunk. By a miracle, Kim won the poker game, but Kyle couldn’t be happy for her because Kim was clearly intoxicated. The ladies took the fight outside, and Brandi and Kyle each took a turn shoving the other out of the way. Meanwhile, Vince Van Patten watched the whole scene from the garage window, which is a moment deserving of it’s own post!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]