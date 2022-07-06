‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Trailer: Taika Waititi’s Award-Winning Series Returns

Click here to read the full article.

Critically acclaimed “ Reservation Dogs ” is howling once again.

Season 2 of the FX on Hulu series premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, August 3. The series, co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo , picks up with the teen foursome positioning for their move to California.

As Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie (Paulina Alexis) prepare to run away together after the death of their best friend, the gang continues their petty crime schemes to earn money for the trip.

Penned by an all-Indigenous writing room, “Reservation Dogs” won Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast at the Independent Film Spirit Awards in addition to accolades from the Gotham Awards, Peabody Awards, and AFI TV honors.

Oscar-winner Waititi expands his Taika-verse with the FX series centered on Native American teens growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. IndieWire previously called the series “a tragic meditation on the way the systemic oppression of indigenous people continues to reverberate across generations, but it doesn’t wallow in that sad truth so much as use it as a launchpad for a more sophisticated (and sometimes quite funny) coming of age story.”

Co-creator Harjo told IndieWire that the comedy elements of the series are derived from an inherent Indigenous Native sense of humor, “which is humor that is about survival, always budding up against tragedy and drama,” Harjo said. “That’s what makes it funny. And that’s what gives it its rhythm, the back and forth. Sort of lulling you in between these two things, which I think is hypnotic for an audience. We find humor even in some of the darkest times or circumstances. It’s about being able to laugh. And I think that was key to survival. And I just think that it’s ingrained.”

In TV critic Kristen Lopez’s review of the first season, the “kooky and hilarious” series mixes surreal dream sequences with day-in-the-life sensibilities to embody both the cultural history and teenage angst of dreaming big.

“Outside of references to films like ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Platoon,’ situational humor and guest stars make the series feel like a bizarre hodgepodge both lived-in and fantastic,” Lopez wrote. “This is a surprising series that illustrates why everyone’s story is worth telling.”

“Reservation Dogs” Season 2 premieres August 3 on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.