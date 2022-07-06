Police recover more than $40k worth of plywood stolen from several job sites

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have recovered more than $40,000 worth of plywood that was stolen from many job sites throughout Southern Colorado.

Tuesday, police received a call about a stolen trailer that was taken from a construction site, just after 7:30 a.m.

Based on the tracker from the trailer, police were led to the 5000 block of Tamlin Rd. Police say the trailer was found in a backyard of a residence.

The trailer had about 100 sheets of plywood attached to it and another 1,000 sheets of plywood in a storage shed at the property.

Due to the nature of the case, police contacted Falcon Investigations because they have been working on similar cases involving sheets of plywood.

Police issued a search warrant to recover the plywood.

Police say the boards were valued between $40,000 to $60,000.

The plywood was hauled away by two 18-wheeler trucks.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Detectives have many leads to possible suspects involved.

No arrests have been made.