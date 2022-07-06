ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde police had opportunity to 'neutralize' gunman before he entered school, according to report by law enforcement experts

By Charles R. Davis, Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAfL9_0gWks61W00
Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
  • A Uvalde police officer had a chance to neutralize the gunman before he entered Robb Elementary School.
  • A report from experts at Texas State University said the officer had a rifle trained on the suspect.
  • The report is based on video from the scene, radio logs, and testimony from officers and investigators.

An officer with the Uvalde Police Department had his rifle trained on the suspected gunman before he entered Robb Elementary School but decided not to pull the trigger after failing to obtain approval from a supervisor, missing an opportunity to potentially "neutralize" the attacker before he killed 21 people, including 19 children, according to a report by law enforcement experts.

Issued by Texas State University's program for active-shooter training, the 26-page assessment states that an Uvalde police officer "observed the suspect carrying a rifle" prior to entering the school — and that the officer was "armed with a rifle and sighted in to shoot the attacker." The officer did not open fire, instead asking for permission from their supervisor. When they did not hear back, they turned to face their supervisor, according to the document.

"When he turned back to address the suspect, the suspect had already entered the west hall exterior door," the report states.

The Uvalde Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the new report — based on video from the scene, radio logs, and testimony from first responders and investigators — the officer did not need permission to open fire under state law. Indeed, "A reasonable officer would conclude in this case, based upon the totality of the circumstances, that use of deadly force was warranted," it states.

But the report suggests the officer was concerned they might miss their target and that "the rounds could have penetrated the school and injured students." And the report suggests that fear might have been justified, as the officer was 148 yards from the door the suspect used to enter the building and Texas currently does not require officers to train with their rifle beyond a distance of 100 yards.

"It is, therefore, possible that the officer had never fired his rifle at a target that was that far away," the report states. Ultimately, the decision to use deadly force always lies with the officer who will use the force. If the officer was not confident that he could both hit his target and of his backdrop if he missed, he should not have fired."

That an Uvalde police officer failed to open fire on the suspect before he entered the school was first reported in June by The New York Times, citing Zavala County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Rios, who told the publication that two officers, one with an AR-15 style rifle, had spotted the gunman and taken cover behind their patrol car.

"I asked him, 'Why didn't you shoot? Why didn't you engage?' And that's when he told me about the background," Rios told the paper. "According to the officers, they didn't engage back because in the background there was kids playing and they were scared of hitting the kids."

While much attention has been focused on law enforcement's failure to immediately confront the suspect after he entered the school, the report identifies "three key issues" before then that allowed the massacre to take place. Among them, it says, was that the gunman was able to enter the school through a door that was not secured and that an officer with the school district police force was driving too fast to spot the suspect in the parking lot.

Lastly, the report states, was the failure to open fire.

Had the officer "engaged the suspect with his rifle, he may have been able to neutralize, or at least distract, the suspect," the report states, "preventing him from entering the building."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Report from ALERRT Center reveals more details about Uvalde school shooting, police response

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In a report done by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, officials identified three missed opportunities to slow or stop the Uvalde school shooter. There's also details about how some of the 19 kids and two teachers killed could have been saved on May 24.Tarleton State University Criminologist Dr. Alex del Carmen said this report shows some of the failures on behalf of law enforcement. In the report it shows details at 11:33 am, an officer saw the suspect carrying a rifle outside of the school but took eyes off him to ask for permission to...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

ALERRT report shows 3 missed opportunities to slow, stop Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- In a report done by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, officials identified three missed opportunities to slow or stop the Uvalde school shooter from killing 19 kids and two teachers May 24.According to the report, the first missed opportunity lied at 11:27 a.m., when a teacher exited the exterior door in the school's west hall and propped it open with a rock to prevent it from closing behind her.At 11:28 a.m., the suspect was involved in a car crash in a dry canal near the school. Two people from a nearby business...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Uvalde Sheriff's refusal to testify prompts notice of deposition

AUSTIN, Texas — Since testimonies began on June 9, Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco has declined to testify to the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School Shooting. On Wednesday, Nolasco's silence was met with a notice of deposition. A statement released by State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who...
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
mySanAntonio.com

Man arrested in connection with 'terroristic threats' made against Uvalde hotel

Uvalde police say that a man was arrested on Tuesday, July 5, for calling a local hotel and threatening to use a weapon. The man's phone call came from out of state. Jason Guerra, 21, is facing charges for making a terroristic threat to the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express in Uvalde on Tuesday, Fox 29 reported. Law enforcement didn't say from what state Guerra made the phone call. Law enforcement shut down Highway 90 when the call was made and negotiated with Guerra over the phone to get his location.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Texas State University
foxsanantonio.com

Skeletal remains believed to be missing woman

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy has been ordered after human skeletal remains were found in the area. Those remains were found late Sunday night after someone who lives in the Bandera Pass area found them near his property. The Bandera County chief deputy says the remains are...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
Insider

Insider

484K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy