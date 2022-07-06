ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roommates were planning to 'shoot up' Fourth of July celebration in Virginia, authorities said. Police thwarted the attack thanks to a 'hero citizen' who overheard the plan.

By Natalie Musumeci
 1 day ago
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith. AP Photo/Steve Helber
  • Virginia police thwarted a potential shooting at a Fourth of July celebration, officials said.
  • The possible attack was prevented thanks to a "hero citizen" who called in a tip, police said.
  • Two men were arrested and charged with being a non-US citizen in possession of a firearm.

