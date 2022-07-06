Roommates were planning to 'shoot up' Fourth of July celebration in Virginia, authorities said. Police thwarted the attack thanks to a 'hero citizen' who overheard the plan.

On Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:53 a.m. the state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick County that had resulted in a fatality. The driver and sole occupant of a 2009 Toyota Camry, 16 year old male, was traveling southbound on Tanner Town Road at a high rate of speed, when he lost control, ran off the roadway and overcorrected, striking an embankment. Upon striking the embankment, the vehicle began to overturn several times, ejecting the 16 year old driver.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO