Los Angeles, CA

The man who killed Nipsey Hussle was found guilty of first-degree murder

By Azmi Haroun
 1 day ago

Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles.

Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool

  • A Los Angeles Jury convicted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle of first-degree murder.
  • Eric Holder fatally shot Hussle in 2019 after Hussle asked him if he was cooperating with police.
  • He was also found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter after two bystanders were injured.

A Los Angeles jury convicted the man who killed iconic Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle of first-degree murder on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Eric Holder, 32, shot and killed Hussle in front of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles in 2019 following a disagreement between the two, who were both a part of the local Rollin' 60s Crips gang.

Witnesses testified that Hussle confronted Holder about rumors that he had snitched and cooperated with law enforcement. After the conversation, witnesses said Holder briefly left the scene, returned to the store's parking lot with a loaded gun, shot Hussle ten times, and then kicked him in the head.

Holder could face life in prison due to the charges. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Holder was also convicted on two charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter after two bystanders were hit by bullets during his rampage.

During the trial, prosecutors aimed to build a case that Hussle's killing was planned after the two men had the brief conversation in which Hussle accused Holder of being a "snitch."

The allegation "moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle," Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said, according to The Associated Press .

The defense did not deny that Holder was the perpetrator, but Holder's legal team hoped to reduce the attempted murder charges down to voluntary manslaughter by arguing that the killing was not premeditated but instead a case of "heated passion."

Several witnesses present on the day of the shooting took the stand, providing emotional testimony .

Herman "Cowboy" Douglas, a friend and employee of Hussle's, said that nothing seemed out of the ordinary on the day of the shooting and that the rapper was no longer involved in gang activity at the time.

Hussle's untimely death at the age of 33 shook the hip-hop world and the South LA community the rapper was raised in, inspiring tributes from rapper Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch and street murals throughout LA.

Born Ermias Asghedom, Hussle independently released mixtapes throughout the mid-2010s, but it wasn't until 2018 when he debuted his first studio album "Victory Lap." The release was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album.

To South LA, however, Hussle was also known as a community figure, hoping to set an example for his neighborhood by emphasizing entrepreneurship and denouncing gun violence .

Hussle purchased a plaza in the Crenshaw neighborhood where he would open Marathon Clothing and where he hoped to build a six-story residential building with a focus on low-income housing, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"Growing up as a kid, I was looking for somebody — not to give me anything — but somebody that cared," Hussle told The LA Times . "Someone that was creating the potential for change and that had an agenda outside of their own self interests."

