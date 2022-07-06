ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Edward Conroy, 65

FRAMINGHAM – Michael Edward Conroy, age 65, of Plantation, Florida, passed away peacefully at home in the afternoon of July 1, 2022, following an extended illness, in the company of his wife. Born in Brighton, Massachusetts to the late Lawrence J. Conroy and Patricia (Deehan) Conroy, Mike attended St. Columbkille School,...

