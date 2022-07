ROYSE CITY, TX (July 6, 2022) For most of the country, National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The problem with the first Tuesday in August here in Texas is it feels like we are living on the surface of the sun. To beat the heat, the Texas Chiefs got together a few years back and moved National Night Out in Texas to the first Tuesday of October when it is cooler and much more enjoyable. This year’s National Night Out will be on October 4, 2022.

ROYSE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO