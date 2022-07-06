ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Even Eric Greitens’ Old Pal Warns He’s a ‘Broken’ Menace to Society

By Alan Halaly
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ken Harbaugh once started a nonprofit to help veterans land on their feet with ex-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Now, he’s appalled at his old pal Greitens’ violent, threatening Senate campaign tactics that have drawn criticism from both...

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
The Trailer for the Jan. 6 Trump Documentary ‘Unprecedented’ Has Just Dropped

A trailer was released Tuesday for the three-part Discovery+ docuseries shot with Donald Trump and his family in the months before and after the 2020 insurrection. The teaser clip for Unprecedented, which was made by British documentarian Alex Holder, was included in the hours of footage Holder handed over to the Jan. 6 committee last month. The trailer, released by Politico, shows the moments around some of the Trump clan’s interviews, including a scene in which Ivanka frets about her appearance, and a truncated version of the former president’s excruciating futzing with a table and a glass of water. Don Jr. is also shown at a rally vowing to “make liberals cry again.” Text in the trailer reads: “Witness the 3-part documentary event… With exclusive access… To the most controversial family in the world… Gaining power is easy… Surrendering it is not.”
Eric Schmitt fires back against Greitens with new campaign ad

After Senate candidate Eric Greitens staged an armed attack on RINOs in a controversial ad, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is launching his own attack. While Greitens' ad had him holding a shotgun, the Missouri Attorney General's ad shows him lighting up a blow torch, saying he's using it against President Biden's agenda. He says, "In the senate, I'll turn the heat up on the Biden Democrats."
Longtime White House Comms Chief to Depart Biden Administration

Kate Bedingfield, President Joe Biden’s longtime aide and communications director, plans to leave her post this summer, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bedingfield, 40, has been Biden’s comms czar since 2015, while he was vice president under Barack Obama. During Biden’s presidential campaign, Bedingfield worked as his deputy campaign manager; upon his election in 2020, she was appointed to head up his communications team. In a statement, Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said that were it not for Bedingfield’s “talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House.” He said she had “played a huge role in everything the President has achieved—from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign and since coming to the White House.” In recent months, Bedingfield made several appearances behind the White House briefing lectern, filling in for press secretary Jen Psaki and second-in-command Karine Jean-Pierre, prompting speculation as to whether Bedingfield was being groomed as Psaki’s replacement. Jean-Pierre was named Psaki’s successor in May.
Paul Whelan’s Family ‘Crushed’ Over Biden’s Call to Brittney Griner’s Wife

The family of Paul Whelan says they are “astonished” that President Joe Biden took the time to call the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner but has not made a similar call to them. Former U.S. Marine Whelan has been detained in Russia since December 2018, while Griner was arrested in Moscow in February this year. Whelan’s family has made several unsuccessful requests to meet with Biden to discuss their loved one’s case. “We are astonished at this development and feel badly for our elderly parents, and in particular for Paul,” Elizabeth Whelan, Paul’s sister, told The Detroit News on Wednesday. “Does this mean he is going to be left behind yet again?” she said, apparently referring to a prisoner swap earlier in 2022 in which Trevor Reed, another former Marine detained in Russia, was released, while Whelan remained incarcerated. Responding to a press release about Biden’s call with Cherelle Griner, Elizabeth tweeted Wednesday: “I am crushed.”
Fresh Gun Violence Forces Ron Johnson to Pull Ad Downplaying Gun Violence

Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) campaign team had its hands full earlier this week as it desperately tried to pull a radio ad in which Johnson downplayed gun violence and said that “the latest mass murder in America didn’t involve guns.” Rather, Johnson referenced the recent deaths of 53 migrants and blamed Biden’s “open-border policy.” According to emails obtained by The Intercept, the ad was meant to run on July 6, two days after a gunman killed seven people in a mass shooting in Illinois. An email sent by the executive of a company that helped produce the ad, which was approved by Johnson and paid for by his campaign committee, said it needed to be “pulled ASAP,” and an email sent the next day from a representative at a different radio group said “it’s a little close” to the recent shooting. Johnson, a staunch opponent of gun reform, is in the midst of a tight race for reelection.
Grand Jury Subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham in Trump Probe

A Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury that has been investigating whether there was criminal interference in the state’s 2020 elections has issued subpoenas to various Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Eastman, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Both Giuliani and Eastman have testified before the Georgia legislature before and claimed that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. Graham allegedly called Georgia’s secretary of state in the days after the election, asking him if he possessed the ability to disqualify mail ballots in specific areas. Graham has called that claim “ridiculous.” The grand jury, however, may struggle to obtain the desired testimony, as the subpoenaed individuals may argue they have attorney-client privilege.
‘Satanic’ Georgia Tablets Despised by Conspiracy Theorists Bombed

Part of a Georgia monument despised by right-wing conspiracy theorists was reduced to rubble on Wednesday morning by an explosion, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The bomb attack targeted the Georgia Guidestones, a set of mysterious, 19-foot tall tablets inscribed with messages that appear to offer advice on how humanity should recover from an apocalyptic event. Pictures of the site on social media appeared to show that one of the monument’s four main tablets had been destroyed in the bombing.
Lindsey Graham to Challenge ‘Fishing Expedition’ Subpoena, Lawyers Say

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham say the South Carolina Republican intends to go to court to challenge a subpoena from a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury seeking his testimony about interference in the 2020 election. In a statement released early Wednesday, attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin dismissed the subpoena as “all politics.” Graham was one of several Trump allies to receive subpoenas in connection with their claims of election fraud. Graham was accused of twice calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the election to ask him if there was a way to toss mail-in ballots, a claim Graham has called “ridiculous.” His lawyers responded to the subpoena by saying, “Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Sen. Graham would immediately be shared with the Jan. 6 Committee.”
DHS Officer Indicted in Chilling Plot to Surveil and Harass Critics of China

One current and one former Homeland Security agent have been indicted for their involvement in a scheme to intimidate U.S.-based critics of China, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Craig Miller, a DHS deportation officer, and Derrick Taylor, a former DHS officer-turned private investigator, have been added to a sweeping indictment that already charged Fan “Frank” Liu, Matthew Ziburis, and Qiang “Jason” Sun with harassing, stalking and spying on dissidents, including a congressional candidate in New York who was once a student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing. The men allegedly paid Taylor and Miller for passport photos and numbers, visa statuses, and immigration records of critics they wanted to harass and surveil. Taylor insisted the information was from the “Black Dark Web,” the indictment notes, but it turned out to be from a restricted government database.
Texas Border Initiative Probed Over Alleged Civil Rights Violations

The Justice Department is probing whether a multimillion-dollar Texas military operation violated the civil rights of people arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border, emails obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica show. Operation Lone Star was established by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to detain people smuggling drugs and humans into the U.S. Now the DOJ is investigating whether it “violated Title VI prohibitions [of the 1964 Civil Rights Act] on the basis of race, color, or national origin,” especially with “a particular emphasis on the criminal trespass arrests aspect of the initiative,” one email from an attorney to Texas Department of Safety officials reads. The Justice Department requested all documents related to the initiative’s implementation plan, operational procedures, trainings, and agreements with states and landowners. A Justice Department spokesperson said she was unable to “comment on the existence or lack thereof of any potential investigation or case on any matter not otherwise a part of the public court record.”
Alex Jones Urges MTG to Run for President: ‘Smarter’ Than Trump and DeSantis

Far-right radio host Alex Jones this week urged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to run for president in 2024, calling her “smarter” than both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the two most likely GOP candidates. “I think you would poll better and be a better candidate than DeSantis and Trump, so would you take a VP slot with either one of them?” Jones asked Greene on his program Wednesday afternoon. “I’d go ahead and just back you for president.” The conspiracy theorist continued: “I’m serious. You’re just as smart or smarter than both of them...We need to think about MTG president, here.” Responding to the idea, the far-right lawmaker said it’s “not something I don’t consider.”
Progressives: Take the fight to the states, right now. It's the only way to win

States are growing in power. This fact has never been clearer than after last week's Supreme Court decisions. Most obviously, Dobbs overturned Roe v. Wade and returned abortion laws back to the states. But now we also have decisions in Castro-Huerta, ruling that states can prosecute crimes on tribal land, which will shift prosecutions from federal to state governments, and West Virginia v. EPA, which will shift the frontlines of the climate battle back to the states.
