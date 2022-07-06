F/T position – Customer Service/ Administrative.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A second South Fork-based farm was recently approved by NY State regulators to start growing recreational marijuana, joining a small group of East End outfits that previously got the OK. Big Sky Ranch Holdings LLC, which is the company that operates Big Sky Ranch Hamptons — an entity billed as the equestrian component of Nova’s Ark Project, the 95-acre sculpture park and art center in Water Mill — was granted conditional cannabis cultivator license by the state Cannabis Control Board at its June 23 meeting.
