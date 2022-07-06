F/T position – Customer Service/ Administrative.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. On July 9, members and allies of the Shinnecock Nation will gather at Coopers Beach to protest. The Shinnecock Nation resides on the same territory as our ancestors and lived there thousands of years before us. Despite this fact, any tribal member who lives on the reservation would have to pay the $400 that non-residents must pay in order to access the beach for the season. The village perimeter that grants free beach access conveniently ends before the reservation territory begins. Although the Shinnecock have resided here since time immemorial, respect has rarely been granted for where we reside.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO