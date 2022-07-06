ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

F/T position – Customer Service/ Administrative.

By Hardy Plumbing
 1 day ago

Answering phones heavy call volume, accounts receivable, collections,...

danspapers.com

Water Mill Horse Farm OK’d to Grow Cannabis

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A second South Fork-based farm was recently approved by NY State regulators to start growing recreational marijuana, joining a small group of East End outfits that previously got the OK. Big Sky Ranch Holdings LLC, which is the company that operates Big Sky Ranch Hamptons — an entity billed as the equestrian component of Nova’s Ark Project, the 95-acre sculpture park and art center in Water Mill — was granted conditional cannabis cultivator license by the state Cannabis Control Board at its June 23 meeting.
WATER MILL, NY
danspapers.com

East Hampton Town Fined in Truck Beach Case

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A Suffolk County court judge fined the Town of East Hampton and the East Hampton Town Trustees $239,000 after ruling that the entities were in contempt of court in the Truck Beach case. Judge Paul J. Baisley Jr. issued the fines...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: July 8–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Get out and about and enjoy yourself in the Hamptons with fun and exciting events and enriching activities this week, July 8–14, 2022. You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons &...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Something to Wine About: Sannino Vineyard 2019 Prima Rossa

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Just like we all know you can absolutely wear white after Labor Day, you can also drink red after Memorial Day. Though you may choose to temporarily back away from the heavy-bodied reds that keep you warm during New York’s brutal winter months, there are plenty of medium-bodied and lighter reds from the vineyards here on Long Island to enjoy regardless of the weather.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
danspapers.com

Shinnecock Voices: Join the Nation’s Fight for Beach Access

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. On July 9, members and allies of the Shinnecock Nation will gather at Coopers Beach to protest. The Shinnecock Nation resides on the same territory as our ancestors and lived there thousands of years before us. Despite this fact, any tribal member who lives on the reservation would have to pay the $400 that non-residents must pay in order to access the beach for the season. The village perimeter that grants free beach access conveniently ends before the reservation territory begins. Although the Shinnecock have resided here since time immemorial, respect has rarely been granted for where we reside.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, July 8–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Enjoy all the wonderful things the North Fork has to offer this week, including fun events, enriching culture and activities, July 8–14, 2022. You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons &...
MATTITUCK, NY
danspapers.com

Hamptons Summer Camp Spotlight: Bay Street Theater

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Calling all young Shakespeareans! This summer, Bay Street Theater is hosting a variety of week-long summer camps for kids of all ages. Whether you’re new to the world of theater or love to sing, there’s a summer camp for your child to explore their inner thespian.
SAG HARBOR, NY

Comments / 0

