Mecklenburg County, NC

25-year-old inmate dies at Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central

By Joey Gill
 1 day ago

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a 25-year-old inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate Russell Fincham was found by a detention officer just before 8:30 a.m. Medical personnel began CPR and rendering aid until MEDIC arrived around 10 minutes later. Just before 9 a.m., Fincham was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

Fincham was booked into Mecklenburg County on Sunday, July 3. The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation. Autopsy results are pending.

