JoAnn M. Gebke, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mrs. Gebke was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 21, 1943, a daughter of Fred and Mabel (nee McGrath) Jobe. She married Jerome Gebke in Centerville on February 8, 1964. JoAnn worked as a software analyst for a major corporation in Columbus, Ohio. Her greatest joy was being “Nonnie” and she loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. JoAnn was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.

