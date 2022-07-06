ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Vols signage returns to Neyland Stadium

By Dan Harralson
 1 day ago
Neyland Stadium is undergoing renovations following the conclusion of the 2021 season and ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Renovations include a north videoboard and deck, as well as the west sideline seating and club.

Ahead of the 2022 season, signage of Vols spelled out has also been placed at the top of Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1 to kick off the 2022 campaign. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Below are photos of the newly-added Vols signage to Neyland Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjKng_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdOiz_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eINeU_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuhsd_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0S5O_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJQTx_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlZNN_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnV5u_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477OMA_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mYG8_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8RoN_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfrKK_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpe0J_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vYIk_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEmNp_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amGXv_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7fHg_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWqbX_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYdqT_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2db2mm_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeEgp_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGHkl_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUlv5_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202Gez_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlkpa_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWx1p_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fbk2_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cppRe_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuGwU_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mTuX_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDHjo_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnQxI_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1NVp_0gWkqhTS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KiAge_0gWkqhTS00

