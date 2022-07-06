PHOTOS: Vols signage returns to Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium is undergoing renovations following the conclusion of the 2021 season and ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Renovations include a north videoboard and deck, as well as the west sideline seating and club.

Ahead of the 2022 season, signage of Vols spelled out has also been placed at the top of Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1 to kick off the 2022 campaign. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Below are photos of the newly-added Vols signage to Neyland Stadium.