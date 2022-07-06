ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Group Appoints Benjamin Bai as Chief Legal Officer

By Omar Faridi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Group, a global digital asset platform, has announced the appointment of Benjamin Bai as its Chief Legal Officer. An industry veteran, Benjamin joins from Ant Group where he “served as its Vice President and Chief Intellectual Property (IP) and International Litigation Counsel.”. Benjamin joins Amber Group “at...

The Associated Press

Mogul, Inc. Named to 2022 List of Diversity Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mogul, Inc. today announced that it has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, as one of 192 Diversity Staffing Firmsin 2022. Mogul is a leading disruptor in the HR technology and executive recruitment industries, and was founded by Tiffany Pham in 2014. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005781/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

D.A. Davidson MCF International Acts as Financial Adviser to Standout Capital on the Sale of Finnish Software Company Miradore

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- D.A. Davidson MCF International announced today that its client Standout Capital, a Nordic small-cap technology investor, and the other shareholders have sold Miradore Oy, the fast-growing Finnish software company, to GoTo, a global leader and pioneer in business communications and remote work technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005599/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Siteimprove Appoints Former SAP Global Head of People and Sustainability, Dr. Judith Michelle Williams, to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, today announces that Dr. Judith Michelle Williams, co-founder of the human resources information platform Sugarwork, Inc. and former Global Head of People and Sustainability at SAP, will be joining the company’s Board of Directors. As a metrics-driven diversity strategist, Dr. Williams brings her expertise in delivering exceptional cross-functional outcomes across the organizations she leads and advises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005488/en/ Siteimprove welcomes Dr. Judith Michelle Williams to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Variety

Content Partners Taps Vine Alternative Exec Rob Amir as Senior Vice President (EXCLUSIVE)

Content Partners has hired Vine Alternative Investments executive Rob Amir as senior vice president at the media company, Variety has learned exclusively. In his new role, Amir will oversee “augmenting” the content business’ “sourcing of new film, television, music and other entertainment intellectual property assets,” per the company, which is the owner of films including “13 Going on 30,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Black Swan,” “Hugo” and “xXx,” as well as Revolution Studios, and the co-owner of the “CSI” franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Harvard-Trained Lawyer, Owner of Black-Owned Production Company Inks Major Deal For Streaming Content Development

Raye Mitchell, a University of Southern California, MBA and Harvard Law School trained lawyer and the co-founder of The Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a Black-owned content production company, has signed a first-of-its-kind content strategy and development deal to develop a docu-series about entrepreneurship for the Bad A** Leaders™ (BAL) franchise owned by MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Estate Planners Globally Now Have a Comprehensive and Practical Client-Based Approach to Digital Estate Planning

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Sharon Hartung, Captain (Ret’d), PEng, TEP, founder of Your Digital Undertaker® and recognized as one of the leading and original voices in digital estate planning globally, and Jennifer L. Zegel, Esq, Practice Leader of Kleinbard LLC’s Trusts and Estates Group, announce the launch of their book: Digital Asset Entanglement: Unraveling the Intersection of Estate Laws & Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005161/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Amazon loses two Black executives, including one on leadership team

The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
BUSINESS
pymnts

DHL Expands UK eCommerce Operation With $570M+ Spend

DHL eCommerce Solutions on Tuesday (July 5) unveiled its plan to invest more than $570 million across DHL Parcel UK, its U.K. eCommerce operation, responding to a 40% uptick in volume since the start of 2020 and steadily increasing demand for eCommerce and B2B services, according to a company release.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YuLife Raises $120M Series C Round, Led By Dai-ichi Life, to Accelerate Global Expansion

Tech-driven insurance company YuLife will use its new capital to fundamentally change how people and businesses around the world derive value from financial products. LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire people to live their best lives, today announced that it has raised $120M (~£95M) in a Series C led by Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. (TSE: 8750) ("Dai-ichi Life"), a new strategic investor in the company. The funding round, which was supported by YuLife's existing investors, takes YuLife's total funding to $206M since the company was founded in 2016, having raised capital from top tier investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo. YuLife will use the capital to broaden its reach into new global markets and scale its product range, delivering financial products that improve lives and reward wellbeing. This furthers the company's ambition of transforming financial services into a force for good.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES IT WILL BE JOINING THE AMAZON ADVERTISING PARTNER NETWORK

The Colorado-based company joins Amazon's new global community of agencies and tool providers. ASPEN, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on,has been accepted to the Amazon Advertising Partnership Network, a new global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals through Amazon Advertising products.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

The future of financial services is AI-powered and experience-led

A survey of 2,250 financial services customers across nine countries found that better customer experiences start with automation, according to a 2022 research from Salesforce. The research also included one-on-one interviews with six industry experts. Another key finding was that digital-first customers dominate financial services -- and they aren't very satisfied.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Transcarent Appoints Peter Bridges as New Chief Commercial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced the appointment of Peter Bridges as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Bridges will lead Transcarent’s sales, channel partnerships, provider relations, and consultant relations teams as Transcarent continues its rapid market expansion with the country’s most innovative self-insured employers and health systems. Mr. Bridges is a proven business and commercial leader with more than three decades of experience establishing category winners in the digital health and technology industries. He will report to Transcarent’s Chief Executive Officer, Glen Tullman. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005101/en/ Peter Bridges, Transcarent’s New Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Voyager Digital Goes Bust, Files for Bankruptcy Protection Due to Crypto Contagion

Voyager Digital (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF), a digital asset trading platform, has filed for bankruptcy following a difficult couple of weeks for the company. Voyager is emblematic of crypto contagion fears as counter-party risk has caused several firms to pause operations or, in this case, file for bankruptcy protection. Some firms like BlockFi have found investors to bail out the firm before more damage was done. BlockFi is in the process of being sold to FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, who has emerged as a white knight saving the company.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

KKR Hires Simpson Thacher’s Sudol as General Counsel

KKR & Co. named Kathryn King Sudol as general counsel, succeeding David Sorkin,. adding an experienced deals lawyer to its executive team. , where she was global co-head of mergers and acquisitions, KKR said Thursday in an emailed statement. Sorkin, 63, who has served as general counsel since 2007, will become the alternative-asset manager’s chief legal officer before transitioning to an advisory partner role next year at the end of the first quarter. Sudol will then become chief legal officer.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the Gartner “ Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. This Magic Quadrant assessed the relative positioning of 19 service providers based on completeness of vision and ability to execute worldwide in delivering the full life cycle of Oracle Cloud Application services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005099/en/ For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

