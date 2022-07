With a patio overlooking the Jones Falls, fresh oysters straight from their farm, a seasonal menu by Chef Zack Mills, and ample parking, True Chesapeake Oyster Co. should already be a must on your summer dinning list. But they now have week night drink specials you won’t want to miss. The Hampden restaurant, located under the smokestack at Whitehall Mill, boasts an incredible wine selection and on Wednesday’s select bottles are half price. Thursday’s are for the cocktail-lovers. Their classic cocktail list is half price all night long every Thursday. Or join them for Sunday Brunch, from 11am-3pm every week for live music and bottomless mimosas.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO