Boston, MA

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022

By Chris Spiering
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against...

clutchpoints.com

Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
